And then there were five. The second batch of new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge featured some truly colorful new games that saw the pool of remaining contestants whittled down to just five: Vanessa Clements (Player 017), Perla Figuereo (072), Steven Jones (183), Dajah Graham (302), and Trinity Parriman (398).

Each of these players have been tested throughout the season in various ways, but their strength of play in the physical and social aspects of the games, along with some sheer luck, got them into the Top 5 and heading off to a nice dinner together in formal wear.

Before the finale for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 arrives on Tuesday, November 18, to reveal which lucky player is going home $4.56 million richer, TV Insider caught up with each of them to find out which moments in the games were the most important for their success and more.