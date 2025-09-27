‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Bosses Tease ‘Epic Twists’ in Season 2

Power up the creepy animatronic dolls and crank up that bubbly recorder theme because it’s almost time to head back into the world of Squid Game. The second season of the reality spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, once again brings together 456 players to compete for a massive $4.56 million prize with the promise, “New players. New games. New rules.”

While the series’ bosses aren’t spilling on the names of the games at play in Season 2, executive producer Tim Harcout (from Studio Lambert) did tell TV Insider, “We are super excited to be launching Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge. We can’t wait for the audience to see the games we have lined up.”

“This season, the games are a mixture of ones from the drama, favorites from Season 1, as well as some completely new ones,” Harcout continued. “They all stand in the way of players getting their hands on the $4.56 million prize. One of the joys of Squid Game: The Challenge is that the games often appear innocuous at first, but they always put alliances and friendships under immense pressure — only one person has the strategy required to overcome the world of Squid Game!”

Additionally, executive producer Nicola Brown (The Garden, ITV Studios) promised “epic twists” ahead: “Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge is an absolute rollercoaster. We knew our savvy cast would come prepped and ready, having seen Season 1, so we had to up the ante with new challenges and epic twists.”

She also teased some human moments that are sure to captivate the couch crowd: “More pairs and pre-existing relationships gave us a huge dose of heart and emotion as bonds are made and broken. But best of all, the cast truly surprised us when faced with the dilemmas that lie at the heart of Squid Game, showing us, in the deepest sense, how you play really is who you are.”

Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2 Premiere, November 4, Netflix