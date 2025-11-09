‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The second season of Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming in part on Netflix, with a batch of new games and other twists that keep all 456 players on their toes.

The Squid Game reality spinoff features real-life players who dress like the fictional players in their green jump suits, live in a shared dorm under constant guard, and engage in a series of children’s game-inspired contests with hopes of being the last person standing to claim the massive $4.56 million prize in the end.

The first four episodes of Season 2 premiered on November 4, with hundreds of players becoming casualties of games like “Mingle,” “The Pentathlon,” “Catch,” and more. The next two weeks will reveal what’s ahead for those players who “survived” the slaughters of those games, and fans of the series can expect the games to continue beyond that as well.

Here’s what we know about Squid Game: The Challenge Season 3 so far.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge returning for Season 3?

While Netflix has not publicly renewed the series for a third season, it is expected to return once again. As of this writing, on November 9, the series is currently casting contestants for Season 3 in the U.S. and the U.K. through an open casting website portal. An exact location for filming was not revealed, but the series was previously produced in Wharf Studios in Barking, London.

What games will be played in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 3?

Netflix has not revealed a list of what games the players will face in the next season, but chances are, the series’ streak of pulling from the fictional version of the show and creating games that are unique to the reality version will continue as well.

In Season 1, for example, the players competed in “Red Light, Green Light,” “Dalgona,” “Marbles,” and the “Glass Bridge,” just like in Season 1 of Squid Game, along with the Battleship-inspired “Warships,” and other new games. Season 2 of SGTC, meanwhile, has so far seen the players take on a similar “Pentathlon” series as the second season, “Mingle,” and other new games like “Count” and “Catch.”

Stay tuned to this page for continued updates on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 3 as they become available.

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix