‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Drops Surprising Comment About His Job

Ryan Seacrest has taken over for a lot of iconic people — Casey Kasem, Dick Clark, and now Pat Sajak. Wheel of Fortune might have been the easiest transition as he was an avid watcher, and now he has revealed that he was first sounded out about hosting the show “years ago.”

Seascrest revealed the somewhat surprise news in a new interview, where he talked about being Wheel of Fortune host, getting thrown around on set, and how he prepared for his new position.

“There were conversations — actually, years ago — about me doing this show, and I expressed interest even back then,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“When you look at what Pat and Vanna [White] have built over the years … they are your friends. What they’ve established is special. So that’s why I said yes.”

That response came after the outlet asked him if he felt any trepidation about taking over for iconic hosts and why he said yes to hosting Wheel after Sajak’s retirement in 2024. Kasem used to host American Top 40, which Ryan Seacrest has hosted since 2004, along with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He also took over Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2009 after Clark’s death.

Filling in for Pat Sajak is a tough job, but Ryan Seacrest said he prepared a lot for the role. “It required a lot more prep than you’d think. I made flashcards for myself and, when I could, logged in remotely to watch tape days,” he said. “About six months out, my producer built a little travel-friendly wheel for me so I could play in hotel conference rooms with random people. (Laughs.).”

The American Idol host has watched Wheel of Fortune his whole life with his family, so he pretty much knows the ins and outs of the game show. “I have a lot of fun with the job, but I take the responsibility very seriously. We all have memories of watching Wheel with our families. I mowed lawns growing up in Atlanta just to save money to buy a Zenith TV for the kitchen so we could watch Wheel during dinner!” Seacrest said.

Although he has fun hosting, Seacrest said that he never expected to be “thrown around” like he was this past season. “I love interviewing the contestants. It can get physical, too! Maybe it’s my size, but the men throw me around. I think, ‘Oh my God, it’s coming.’ (Laughs.) I bruise easily, you should know,” he said. Seacrest is 5′ 8″.

In January, the host was knocked down after a contestant won $72,000. He was also put into a headlock in March after a contestant lost out on a car. Seacrest has also fallen numerous times, including when he chased after a wheel of cheese.

Ryan Seacrest will return with Vanna White for their second season together in September. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, fall 2025, check local listings