Remembering Barbara Walters, Kimmel’s Summer Replacements, Kidfluencers on Display, Giada’s Kitchen Makeovers

A biographical documentary depicts the groundbreaking career of TV journalist Barbara Walters. Andor‘s Diego Luna is the first of a series of guest hosts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the host’s summer hiatus. A Freeform docuseries profiles a new generation of kids who’ve grown up in the social-media spotlight of TikTok and Instagram. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis surprises families with kitchen makeovers in a Prime Video streaming special.

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything

Documentary Premiere

It baffles me that this film from ABC News Studios and Imagine’s documentary unit isn’t airing on ABC (which instead is showing repeats of the true-crime series Scamanda), but any profile of legendary TV news personality Barbara Walters is going to be fascinating on any platform. Walters broke barriers throughout her astonishing five-decade career, from NBC‘s Today show to co-anchoring ABC’s evening news, and moving on to 20/20, creating The View and hosting a series of highly rated and sensational interview specials with celebrities (often on Oscar night) and newsmakers. The feature-length profile features her professional triumphs as well as her thorny personal life, with commentary from colleagues and friends including Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Katie Couric, Andy Cohen, Bette Midler, and Oprah Winfrey.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35/10:35c

With Jimmy Kimmel starting his annual summer hiatus this week, guest hosts take residence behind his desk for the next few months. First up: Diego Luna, whose guests include his Andor costar Adria Arjona, plus new Superman star David Corenswet, Emma Stone, Tiffany Haddish, Heidi Klum, and Resident Alien‘s Alan Tudyk. Among the scheduled guest hosts in weeks to come: Anthony Anderson, Alan Cumming, Nicole Byer, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chris Distefano.

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers

Series Premiere 10/9c

Kids will be kids — on camera these days. Five years in the making, a docuseries goes behind the Instagram Reels and TikTok edits to explore the lives of families and their children who’ve spent their entire young lives on social media, sometimes earning a fortune with their constant visibility but also inviting unforeseen pressures. The series launches with two episodes, featuring Mormon vloggers and a pair of twins whose parents quit their jobs to manage the kids’ online lives.

Prime Video

Giada In My Kitchen

Special

Famed for her programs on Food Network and appearances on Today, Giada De Laurentiis is known for her culinary skills. Now she’s giving remodeling kitchens a shot, teaming with designer Erik Garcia in a special where she surprises families with elaborate kitchen makeovers.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

9/8c

The whimsical fantasy series takes on an Agatha Christie vibe when Librarians Charlie (Jessica Green), Lysa (Olivia Morris), and Connor (Bluey Robinson) are transported through the magic door into a mysterious manor where murders worthy of Poirot occur. As they tackle the whodunit, their time-traveling leader Vikram (Callum McGowan) tries to find them with the help of a tarot card reader.

