Jeopardy!’: Did Two Failed Daily Doubles Cost Jamie Ding the Win?

Jamie Ding has been pretty consistent on Daily Doubles throughout his time on Jeopardy!. These have led to runaway games and wins. Did two misses today cause him to end his streak?

Ding, a law student from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, went into his 18th game with a total of $494,012. On April 8, the bureaucrat faced off against Kevin Iannone, from Flagstaff, Arizona, and Divya Srijay, from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Warning: Spoilers for the April 7 episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

Ding and Iannone, a trivia host, went back and forth for the lead at the beginning of the round. When Ding found the Daily Double on clue eight, he had the lead with $1,600. Iannone had $1,200.

He wagered all of his money in “Good Scents.” The clue read, “When launched in the ’70s, this spicy fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent was controversial because of its name.”

“What is Drakkar Noir?” Ding answered incorrectly. He dropped down to $0, tying with Srijay, a student, since the correct response was, “Opium.”

By the first break, Ding moved back up to $1,800. However, Iannone was in the lead with $2,200.

At the end of the round, Ding had no worries. He ended with $7,600. Iannone was in second place with $2,600. Srijay had $1,000.

In Double Jeopardy, Ding found the first DD on clue three. He had $10,800 and wagered $3,200. In “Fabulous Furniture,” the clue was “Sofas go by many names, like chesterfield & this name of a maker from Massachusetts, not Iowa.”

Ding stared blankly before being prompted by host Ken Jennings. “What’s Chippendale?” he answered. The correct response was, “Davenport,” so the game show contestant dropped down to $7,600.

By the time he found the final DD on clue 19, Ding had a huge lead of $18,800. He wagered $3,200 in “I’ll Use My P-T-O.” The clue read, “The Rosetta Stone really got this field of study rolling.”

He got it correct with “What is Egyptology?” This gave him a total of $22,000.

Ding ended the round with $28,000. Iannone had $5,000. Srijay had -$1,000, which made her ineligible for Final Jeopardy.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Museum Pieces.” The clue was “A piece of mountaineering equipment at the International Spy Museum in D.C. was used to kill this man in 1940.” The correct response was, “Leon Trotsky.” Only one of the contestants responded correctly.

Iannone answered, “Who?” He wagered all of his money, giving him a final total of $0. Ding had the correct response. He wagered $8,360, making his final total $36,360.

This gave him an 18-day total of $530,372. Ding will return on Wednesday for his 19th game.