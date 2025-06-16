‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $6,000 After Asking Audience For Help

The Price Is Right ended with a long Bidder’s Row. After that, the game show ended on a high note when the contestant who bid the closest, also won their game, but they didn’t do it without a little help from the audience.

David Sanchez won the sixth item up for bid on Friday, June 13. The prize was a silent disco package, which included five pairs of headphones, a transmitter, a keypad, and a cable. All of the contestants overbid, not once, but two times and all had to bid a third time before someone won the prize.

For the first bid, all of them were above $1,150. Then for the second, the lowest was $614 and the highest was $1,098, but they still weren’t right.

On the third bid, Sanchez bid $575. He had the highest bid and since the package was $597, he won it and got to play a game for an even bigger prize. He played Double Cross for the chance to win a 75-inch 4k QLED smart TV with a BluRay player and seven BluRay films and a washer and dryer with two laundry bag hampers.

Double Cross has a big X on the stage, where the two prizes are at either corner and numbers in the middle. The Price Is Right contestant has to decide what the correct prices for the prizes are where they intersect. The contestant slides the two colored lines to the correct numbers to try and win. If they are correct, they win both prizes.

As host Drew Carey explained the game, Sanchez looked out to the audience for help. He held up two fingers before looking back at the board. “TV is 2,000?” Sanchez asked his friends in the audience. They nodded and he moved the lines.

Sanchez moved them down one space to make the TV $2,516 and the washer/dryer set $3,196. Even before he locked it in, Sanchez looked out to the audience and asked, “Yeah?”

Once he did, Drew Carey asked if he was right. The board lit up and Sanchez threw a first in the air and yelled “Whoo!!” Sanchez won a total of $6,309 in prizes. He spun a 120 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

“That was ultra easy,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Congrats on your win, David,” said another.

“Bravo! you did an amazing job on this,” a third added.

“Way to go man!” one last fan commented.