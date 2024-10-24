‘Good Omens’ Ending With 90-Minute Episode

Get The Ineffable Plan For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Good Omens Newsletter:

Good Omens will get a proper ending, but it will not be a final season.

The Prime Video series, which was originally going to be ending with a third and final season, will be wrapping up with one 90-minute episode, Variety reports. Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the book on which it’s based with Terry Pratchett, will not be involved during production following allegations of sexual assault against him. He was involved in writing the end of the show but is reportedly now not named as an executive producer.

The series follows Michael Sheen‘s angel Aziraphale and David Tennant‘s demon Crowley, beginning with them trying to stop the apocalypse in Season 1. Season 2 ended with the two separated, and Aziraphale heading off to Heaven to take the position of Supreme Archangel and Crowley turning down an offer to go with him and be an angel again. Instead, the demon wanted them to be “an us” and go off together, and the two parted ways following a heartbreaking kiss.

“One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it,” Sheen told TV Insider in August. “And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone.”

Rob Wilkins, who represents Pratchett’s estate, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will serve as executive producers for the final episode of Good Omens. Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, and Narrativia will produce.

Good Omens, Series Finale, TBA, Prime Video