Fans React to Todd Chrisley’s ‘Hilarious’ Music Video Appearance: Watch

Todd Chrisley‘s return to social media has taken a “hilarious” new turn.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star — who was recently pardoned by Donald Trump and released from prison after being convicted of and sentenced for bank and tax fraud alongside wife Julie Chrisley — appeared in a new Instagram video alongside his 19-year-old son Grayson on Sunday and had fans laughing with what they did together to celebrate Father’s Day.

Chrisley, who previously returned to the site to praise his son for being named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama, joined Grayson in a lip-syncing performance of Ernest and Jelly Roll‘s hit song, “I Went to College / He Went to Jail,” as a reference to their very different life experiences of late.

In the video, Grayson holds up his acceptance package from the state college during the first refrain before the camera pans over to show his father during the “jail” half of the opening lyrics, holding up his identification badge and sporting faux teardrop tattoos under his eye as a nod to his incarceration.

In response to the video, several fans expressed their amusement at the light-hearted nature of it.

“Todd! This is actually a funny spin on a rough situation,” one fan wrote. “I love it. Shake it off and get back to work. Cannot wait for some more Chrisley Know Best,” wrote another.

“I LOVE YOU TODD AND GRAYSON!! You two are hilarious. Nothing like humor in a bad situation! GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!” a third added.

The Chrisleys were pardoned on May 27, with Trump calling daughter Savannah Chrisley, a vocal supporter of the president, to deliver the news directly. The two were released on May 28 and have since spoken out about their experiences in detention.

Grayson is among the family members who is expected to star in a new reality series about the Chrisleys on Lifetime.