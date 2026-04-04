‘Young and the Restless’ Star Dee Freeman Dies at 66 After Health Battle

What To Know Actress Dee Freeman, known for roles in The Young and the Restless, The X-Files, and ER, died at age 66 on April 2 after battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Freeman’s family and publicist praised her courage, dignity, and the positive impact she had on others during her illness and throughout her career.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Freeman began her acting career in 1995 and appeared in numerous TV shows, including Seinfeld, Dexter, and Sistas.

Dee Freeman — an actress known for her roles in The Young and the Restless, The X-Files, ER, Sistas, and more — is dead at 66 after a health battle.

On April 3, Freeman’s publicist, Desirae L. Benson, announced her death following Stage 4 lung cancer.

“Dee wasn’t just my client — she was someone I truly respected and admired,” Benson shared. “She carried herself with a level of grace, strength, and authenticity that is rare. Even in the face of stage 4 lung cancer, she showed up with courage and dignity. Dee had a quiet power that commanded respect without ever needing to demand it. Her legacy is not just in her work, but in how she made people feel—and that will stay with us forever.”

Freeman’s family confirmed the sad news via Instagram that same day.

“On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you. Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, after a brave and fearless fight with cancer,” they captioned the update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Freeman (@deefreemanactor)

Alongside a photo of Freeman, the message continued, “Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle. It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her,” the caption continued. “ We know Dee is up there in heaven, being the force of nature she always was. Now she’s doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee.”

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, Freeman began her acting career in 1995 when she appeared in an episode of Coach. She also snagged small parts in TV shows like 3rd Rock From the Sun, Party of Five, and Seinfeld.

In 1997, Freeman appeared as a nurse in an episode of The Young and the Restless, later playing a judge over two episodes in 2009. She also appeared in TV shows such as The X-Files, ER, Boston Public, Six Feet Under, Ghost Whisperer, and Dexter. Additional TV roles included Shameless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Tyler Perry‘s Sistas.