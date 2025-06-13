‘Yes, Chef’: Martha Stewart Hopes Top 5 Avoid ‘Apocalypse’ During Sneak Peek

Emily Brubaker, Petrina Peart, Zain Ismail, Jake Lawler, Lee Frank, Martha Stewart in Yes, Chef! - Season 1
Pief Weyman/NBC

Martha Stewart and José Andrés threw the remaining culinary competitors a huge curveball during the June 2 episode of NBC’s Yes, Chef! by giving eliminated chefs an opportunity to slide back into the competition. Not only that, but the door was open for them to replace another in the existing field. 

Julia Chebotar and Petrina Peart ultimately got the chance to make the most of their second chance. They led respective blue and green teams into the June 9 episode challenge of creating a three-course meal for a luncheon for 16. Peart’s cheftestants won with Emily Brubaker named MVC (Most Valuable Chef) for the second time. Jake Lawler and Chebotar were left to cook tartare for survival, which sent Chebotar home once more. Zain Ismail and Lee Frank rounded out the Top 5.   

The road to the $250,000 prize will continue during the June 16 episode titled “The Pursuit of Perfection”, Andrés and Stewart push the chefs to showcase their creativity and technical skills, but also their ability to adapt and lead under pressure. Those left will test their communication skills by being able to relay their ideas effectively to others who are going to do the actual cooking. 

We get a look at the pressure cooker these remaining contestants are under in the TV Insider clip above. Stewart asked Andrés if he’d ever have to kick someone off the line. “It has happened,” the Emmy-winning chef and restaurateur responded. He recognized the difficulty of being on a line. Brubaker is giving instructions to cut lemons into triangles right for garnish. 

Her approach was to look at this the same way a child looks at learning and make things fun. The California mom of two provides positive reinforcement, admitting the Yes, Chef! experience has helped with her patience. “If I stress them out, I’m going to lose,” she said. Andrés recognized the nurturing taking place. He likened the chefs to musical conductors as they orchestrate their dishes. Their own “Apocalypse Now” symphony. “I hope not apocalypse,” Stewart quipped. We’ll see how the Yes, Chef! kitchen heats up. 

Who do you think goes all the way? Let us know in the comments. 

Yes, Chef!, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC (Next Day on Peacock)

