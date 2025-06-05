NBA Finals, Turning Points on ‘Transplant,’ Movie Heist and Noir Homage on ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Leverage’ Finale
The NBA finals begin, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers for the first game in the best-of-seven tournament. Jobs are on the line in a pivotal episode of NBC‘s hospital drama Transplant. While Peacock‘s Poker Face pays homage to crime-movie heists, the season finale of Prime Video’s Leverage: Redemption goes black-and-white film noir for an elaborate caper.
NBA Finals
Two teams at the top of their game, the Oklahoma City Thunder with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Indiana Pacers featuring star player Tyrese Haliburton, face off in Oklahoma City for the first game in a best-of-seven matchup. Mike Breen calls his 20th Finals broadcast, joined by Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, with Lisa Salters as sideline reporter.
Transplant
Tension is high at York Memorial Hospital when Dr. Devi (Rekha Sharma) makes her decision between Bash (Hamza Haq) and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) for the sole fellowship spot, a situation complicated by Mags’ underlying health issues. June (Ayisha Issa) has trouble celebrating her 50-day milestone without self-harm when she and the abrasive Dr. Novak (Gord Rand) are reprimanded for chewing out an intern. Back at work, Theo (Jim Watson) tackles a case that hits uncomfortably close to home.
Poker Face
Veep‘s Sam Richardson and Corey Hawkins are the guest stars for another clever episode of the mystery-comedy, set in a big-box store where earnest salesman Kendall (Richardson) spends his free time writing movie scripts, including “One Last Job,” an homage to Heat that lays out a foolproof heist. When his boss and best friend, Bill (Hawkins), is forced to lay off his buddy, the fictional caper becomes reality, with deadly results. And who’s on the scene to figure out what’s going on? Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), of course, currently toiling as a food-delivery girl, and less than thrilled that what looked to be a romcom detour has turned into another crime story.
Leverage: Redemption
Also paying loving homage to a classic film genre, the light-action caper goes full film noir for its Season 3 finale. The stylish episode toggles between black-and-white and color when Parker (Beth Riesgraf) adopts a very Veronica Lake-like femme fatale persona for a solo side job to take down a factory boss (Desperate Housewives‘ Ricardo Chavira) who’s exploiting child labor. Though she insists she wants to do this on her own to remind herself of her purpose, the rest of the group eventually pitches in. Any time events unfold from the perspective of the mark, the episode looks like a black-and-white TCM classic, adding to the fun.
Criminal Minds: Evolution
Now that serial killer extraordinaire Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) has regained partial memory, he’s more of a basket case than ever. As a psychiatrist (Aimee Garcia) notes, “The more he learns, the worse he feels. The worse he feels, the less he wants to talk to someone who can help.” That won’t stop the BAU, especially a grieving and unstable JJ (A.J. Cook), from trying, though the team is distracted once again by one of Voit’s more gruesome acolytes, who’s targeting entire families in his murder spree.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): Tina, Gene and Louise form an illegal snack-food “cartel” at school, while on Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c), the hapless detective (voiced by Jon Hamm) goes undercover to infiltrate the Preggo crime family. On Family Guy (9/8c), Meg hopes to leave the Griffins behind when she joins a training program for a mission to Mars.
- Phineas and Ferb (8/7c, Disney Channel and Disney XD): More animated fun as the Emmy-winning animated family comedy returns for a fifth season, with the funky stepbrothers and their pals enjoying summer vacation. The first 10 episodes drop on Disney+ on Friday.
- Top Chef (9/8c, Bravo): Olympic and Paralympic athletes help the remaining four chefs in the penultimate round that decides which three move on to next week’s finale. In their final Quickfire Challenge, the chefs tackle the dreaded risotto as part of a classic Milanese dish.
- Welcome to Wrexham (9/8c, FX): The soccer club faces some tough choices during the January transfer window.
- The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep (10/9c, SundanceTV): A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren at her Florida home by a person dressed as a clown. The entire series can be binged on Sundance Now and AMC+.
ON THE STREAM:
- And Just Like That… (9 pm/ET, streaming on Max): Kristen Schaal (What We Do in the Shadows) guests as an officious college-admissions counselor who Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) are ridiculously desperate to impress. Saturday Night Live‘s Cheri Oteri guests as a matchmaker who meets her match in Seema (Sarita Choudhury). Elsewhere, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) discovers “the joy of hate-watching.” She should catch her own show.
- Ginny & Georgia (streaming on Netflix): The giddy dramedy opens its third season with Georgia (Brianne Howey) arrested for murder at her wedding. Not great news for this mother-daughter (Antonia Gentry as Ginny) act. Also returning: the sitcom Tires, starring Shane Gillis and Steven Gerben, for a second season.
- House on Fire (streaming on BET+): A flamboyant reality series goes inside the Ballroom culture (popularized in the series Pose) as seen from the House of Mugler.
- Max Verstappen — Simply Lovely (streaming on Viaplay): A Dutch docuseries follows Formula 1 racer Max Verstappen on his way to a fourth world title in 2024.
- The Accountant 2 (streaming on Prime Video): Making its streaming debut, a sequel to the 2016 thriller finds Ben Affleck reprising his role of autistic avenging accountant Christian Wolff, with Jon Berthal as his vigilante brother.