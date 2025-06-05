NBA Finals, Turning Points on ‘Transplant,’ Movie Heist and Noir Homage on ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Leverage’ Finale

The NBA finals begin, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers for the first game in the best-of-seven tournament. Jobs are on the line in a pivotal episode of NBC‘s hospital drama Transplant. While Peacock‘s Poker Face pays homage to crime-movie heists, the season finale of Prime Video’s Leverage: Redemption goes black-and-white film noir for an elaborate caper.

NBA Finals

8:30/7:30c

Two teams at the top of their game, the Oklahoma City Thunder with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Indiana Pacers featuring star player Tyrese Haliburton, face off in Oklahoma City for the first game in a best-of-seven matchup. Mike Breen calls his 20th Finals broadcast, joined by Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, with Lisa Salters as sideline reporter.

Transplant

8/7c

Tension is high at York Memorial Hospital when Dr. Devi (Rekha Sharma) makes her decision between Bash (Hamza Haq) and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) for the sole fellowship spot, a situation complicated by Mags’ underlying health issues. June (Ayisha Issa) has trouble celebrating her 50-day milestone without self-harm when she and the abrasive Dr. Novak (Gord Rand) are reprimanded for chewing out an intern. Back at work, Theo (Jim Watson) tackles a case that hits uncomfortably close to home.

Poker Face

Veep‘s Sam Richardson and Corey Hawkins are the guest stars for another clever episode of the mystery-comedy, set in a big-box store where earnest salesman Kendall (Richardson) spends his free time writing movie scripts, including “One Last Job,” an homage to Heat that lays out a foolproof heist. When his boss and best friend, Bill (Hawkins), is forced to lay off his buddy, the fictional caper becomes reality, with deadly results. And who’s on the scene to figure out what’s going on? Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), of course, currently toiling as a food-delivery girl, and less than thrilled that what looked to be a romcom detour has turned into another crime story.

Leverage: Redemption

Season Finale

Also paying loving homage to a classic film genre, the light-action caper goes full film noir for its Season 3 finale. The stylish episode toggles between black-and-white and color when Parker (Beth Riesgraf) adopts a very Veronica Lake-like femme fatale persona for a solo side job to take down a factory boss (Desperate Housewives‘ Ricardo Chavira) who’s exploiting child labor. Though she insists she wants to do this on her own to remind herself of her purpose, the rest of the group eventually pitches in. Any time events unfold from the perspective of the mark, the episode looks like a black-and-white TCM classic, adding to the fun.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Now that serial killer extraordinaire Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) has regained partial memory, he’s more of a basket case than ever. As a psychiatrist (Aimee Garcia) notes, “The more he learns, the worse he feels. The worse he feels, the less he wants to talk to someone who can help.” That won’t stop the BAU, especially a grieving and unstable JJ (A.J. Cook), from trying, though the team is distracted once again by one of Voit’s more gruesome acolytes, who’s targeting entire families in his murder spree.

