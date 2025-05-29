What is… walking down the aisle soon? On the Wednesday, May 28, episode of Jeopardy! Masters, Isaac Hirsch revealed what he plans to do with his winnings — buy an engagement ring for his girlfriend.

Hirsch, a customer support team lead, shared that his girlfriend, Victoria Gould, helped him prepare for Masters, and in return, he is going to buy her a ring.

“Isaac Hirsch has made it to the semi-finals,” host Ken Jennings said. “Which means no matter what happens in his round, you’re guaranteed a pretty good-sized prize. And I understand you’ve thought about what you want to do with that.”

“I hear engagement rings are expensive,” Hirsch said. “Honestly, I’ve been thinking about it for a while and the discussion has always been, ‘After this Jeopardy! thing, we’re going to go out and do it’, and then there’s another Jeopardy! thing, and then more. But, after this one, we’re going to do it.”

Jennings said that Gould knows about it so nothing was spoiled and that Hirsch’s announcement wasn’t an official engagement.

They have been together for six years. At the end of his game, Hirsch walked away in third place with $7,398, a pretty good down payment on a ring, along with his other Jeopardy! winnings and income. He is set to make more money when he returns for a semi-final game on Tuesday, June 3 against Victoria Groce and Juveria Zaheer. Then, game four will consist of Zaheer, Hirsch, and Yogesh Raut.

Gould is a production supervisor of animation at WB Pictures, according to her LinkedIn. She also used to work at DreamWorks and Nickelodeon. Hirsch’s girlfriend got her Bachelors Degree in Entertainment Art and Animation at California State University, Fullerton. Gould is a 2015 24 Hours Animation Contest Winner.

Hirsch posts Gould often on his Instagram, sharing cute photos of the two of them at different outings, including weddings, anniversaries, parties, and more. The most recent one was from December 2024 when he posted about their anniversary.

“Slightly belated anniversary dinner last night— 6 years! Unbelievable! Feel incredibly fortunate to be with someone who is so kind, beautiful, and smart. She’s the only person who could make me comfortable enough with a public display of affection to post this,” he captioned the post.

The first time he shared a photo of them together was during an April 2019 wedding with the simple caption, “I went to a wedding.” This was early in their relationship as they have been together for six-and-a-half-years.

It is not clear how the two of them met. Hirsch moved to Los Angeles, California, in 2016, where Gould is from, so their paths intertwined there somehow. Hirsch’s previous relationship history is unknown to the public.

