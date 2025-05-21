Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

When Carrie Underwood isn’t getting all glammed up to perform or judge American Idol, she’s living a much more low-key and quiet life back on her family’s farm in Tennessee. In fact, when she was in Los Angeles for the Season 23 finale of Idol on Sunday, May 18, there was a new family member being added to the farm at home.

Underwood shared adorable photos of her new baby lamb and revealed how she honored American Idol winner Jamal Roberts when selecting his name.

“Surprise! We’ve got another new life around the farm! This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!!” the country singer shared. “Mama and Baby J are doing well…and I’m popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Roberts was voted the winner against runner-up John Foster and third place finisher Breanna Nix. Underwood and her fellow judges, Luke Byran and Lionel Richie, didn’t have a direct say in who was chosen as the winner, as the decision was made purely based on viewer votes. However, the superstar trio narrowed down the contestant pool from hundreds to the Top 24 earlier this season, so they clearly saw talent in Roberts from the get-go!

While Roberts said his immediate post-finale plans are to spend time with his three daughters and “take a nap,” he’s also ready to keep grinding with his music. For starters, he’ll be pushing his new single, “Heal,” a cover of Tom Odell’s song that he originally performed on the show.

“That song speaks to me and to other people, too,” Roberts told TV Insider. “I can’t believe I got permission to do it. Tom Odell is an amazing writer and I was able to add my little twist [to the song] at the end. I’m just in love with that song.”