Bruce Willis’ Wife Gets Candid About Impact of His Dementia Diagnosis

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the 'Motherless Brooklyn' Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Unexpected Journey

Emma Heming Willis
$21
Buy Now

Emma Heming Willis spoke at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Forum on Monday, May 26, and reminisced about the day she and her husband, Bruce Willis, found out he’d been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor’s office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye. No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock,” she recalled, per People. “The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood.”

Bruce was first diagnosed with aphasia before receiving his more specific FTD diagnosis in 2022. His family shared the update with fans in early 2023.

Emma, who was honored at the event for her advocacy for caregiving, continued, “I felt lost, isolated and scared. What I needed in that moment at that appointment wasn’t just medical information. I needed someone to look me in the eye and say, ‘This feels impossible right now, but you will find your footing. You will survive this and you will grow because of it.'”

Now, she hopes to be that voice for others who may have to go through the same situation in the future. This fall, she’ll release her book The Unexpected Journey to serve as a “roadmap” that she “wish someone had handed [her] in 2022.”

“I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they’re going to make it through,” Emma, who shares two daughters with Bruce, added. She also acknowledged that she’s gotten access to “world-class experts” due to Bruce’s status and doesn’t want to “keep that information to [herself].”

Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis' 70th Birthday With 'Die Hard' Star's Wife & Kids
Related

Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis' 70th Birthday With 'Die Hard' Star's Wife & Kids

In conclusion, she said, “This isn’t how I saw my future in 2022. I definitely didn’t choose this path, but I do choose how I walk it with intention and purpose, just like Bruce has always lived his life, and just like I hope our daughters will live theirs. No two caregiving journeys are the same, but they are all stitched together by heartbreak, resilience, and love.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Jocelyn Dannebaum-Jackson solving the Bonus Round on Monday, May 26, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Realtor Wins $64,000 After ‘Lightning Quick’ Puzzle Solve
Rock the block Season 6 cast
2
‘Rock the Block’ Fans Shocked After Show Announces Season 6 Winner
Jordan Hutson and Elisabeth Moss behind the scenes of 'The Handmaid's Tale' series finale
3
‘The Testaments’ Boss Teases New Hannah in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff
Drake Hogestyn, Christie Clark - 'Days of our Lives'
4
Christie Clark Talks ‘Days’ Return for Drake Hogestyn’s Emotional Goodbye
Todd and Julie Chrisley at the ACM Awards; President Trump
5
Trump Pardons Todd & Julie Chrisley, Calls Savannah to Drop News