Actors Bruce Willis and Rumer Willis attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation'
While promoting her new film Trail of Vengeance, Rumer Willis offered a positive update on her dad Bruce Willis‘ health.

“He’s great,” she told Extra. “He’s really good.” She also confirmed that she will “absolutely” be spending Father’s Day with the actor next month.

Trail of Vengeance is a Western that sees Rumer performing action scenes and stunts, just like her dad used to before his retirement in 2022. “When I’m on sets, especially doing any sort of, like, physical stuff, I pulled the stunt guy, Dale, aside and I was like, ‘Listen, you need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy right here to make sure that I live up to, so none of this, like, sissy stuff.”

Rumer said she has plans to show the movie to her dad and revealed that she felt “empowered” by shooting the “aggressive” fight scenes.

Bruce stepped away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022. In February 2023, his family revealed that he had received his more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Although the Die Hard star is no longer in the spotlight, his family members sometimes give fans updates on his health. In addition to Rumer, he also shares daughters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he’s maintained a close relationship with. Bruce is now married to Emma Heming Willis, whom he shares two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” Moore told Variety in February. “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.” Although they are no longer a couple, the actress considers Bruce to be family, and she said she visits him weekly.

