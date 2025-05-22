Mario Lopez’s ‘The Price Is Right’ Host Audition Resurfaces – Fans React

Did you know Mario Lopez filmed a full The Price Is Right episode? He was one of the contenders to replace Bob Barker before Drew Carey was named the permanent host.

A YouTuber posted Lopez’s audition from 2007 when the game show celebrated 35 years, and fans reacted to his hosting chops. He ultimately didn’t get the job, as Carey is the current host, but most thought he would have done a great job.

A 33-year-old Lopez walked out on stage with his dimples shining and a huge smile on his face. “Thank you for that warm welcome,” he said. His black hair was slicked back and he wore a formal black suit.

The episode never actually aired, so the contestants didn’t get their prizes, but the episode was resurfaced on YouTube. Although a typical episode is 60 minutes and features two Showcase Showdowns, Lopez’s audition was only 30 minutes and one Showcase Showdown.

The first contestant, Maria Enriques, bid $1 on a $1,300 pool table. Since the next highest price was $1,700, she won. Enriques gave him a kiss on the cheek as he shook her hand. Lopez thanked her for the kiss. She played the Clock Game for dumbells and a recliner. During this game, Enriques had to guess the price of the dumbells. Lopez helped her out by telling her to go higher or lower. If she got it before the timer ran out, she would win the prize.

The dumbells were $699 and she started out with $600. With Lopez’s help, she won them. For the lounge chairs, they were priced at $998. And again, with Lopez’s help, she won them.

The second contestant, Patricia Marillo, who came up to the stage revealed that she and Lopez went to the same church. She played It’s In The Bag. Marillo had to match up the grocery items with the prices listed on the bags above. She correctly matched them all up and won $16,000.

“See what happens to nice Catholic girls?” Lopez asked.

Charlene Zarley, from Wisconsin, was the third contestant to win the item up for bid, which was a curio cabinet. She bid $1,400. It was $2,280, but since she had the highest bid, she won. Lopez’s eyes got wide when she kissed him on the cheek. “Oh, thank you very much,” he chuckled. Zarley got to play the beloved Plinko.

Lopez made small talk about where Zarley was fun and the conversation seemed to flow naturally. “Plinko is so much fun and exciting,” Lopez said. To gain more chips, Zarley had to correctly guess which digit of the price was correct on three different products.

When she got the first two right, the host said, “You cannot be stopped!”However, when Zarley got the third one wrong, Lopez apologized and said he “jinxed her.” Out of her four chips, she won $3,000.

Marillo won on the wheel when she spun a 75. An actual Showcase wasn’t played.

YouTuber users reacted to Lopez’s hosting skills. “Mario did a good job hosting, I think he would’ve been a great host,” one said.

“They loved Mario Lopez! He would’ve been the new host,” wrote another.

“I’m a very good judge of character and I gotta tell you. Mario came across very well. I think they should have given him the opportunity to be the host,” a third added.

“Mario didn’t do a bad job. With a few more episodes, I think he would have had it down,” said another.

“No offense to Drew Carey, but, How the Heck did they not pick Mario!! I mean he had the role down pat!!!!!!! He was definitely the perfect successor!!! A huge missed opportunity there!!!!” one last fan wrote.

Although he didn’t get to be the host of The Price Is Right, Lopez has hosted other programs including America’s Best Dance Crew, Access Hollywood, Extra, a few Miss Universe pageants, and the game show Masters of the Maze.