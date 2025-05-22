‘The Price Is Right’ Player Does Cartwheel After $25,000 Win on Fan Favorite Game

A The Price Is Right contestant celebrated in a big way when she won $25,000 on a near-perfect game. She jumped and skipped around the game show stage and ended her celebration with a cartwheel.

Ashia, from Miami, Florida, won the fifth item up for bid, which was a 75-inch 4k QLED smart television, on Tuesday, May 20. She bid $2,100 and was only $100 off the actual retail price of $2,200.

When she won the item, she got to play To The Penny. In To the Penny, The Price Is Right contestant is shown five grocery items and is handed five pennies. They have to correctly guess the price of the item with the number of prices increasing every time (from two to six).

If the contestant doesn’t guess the correct amount the first time, they have to give up some pennies in order to eliminate wrong answers. They have to have at least one left by the end in order to continue and win $25,000.

Ashia was enthusiastic from the time she stepped on stage, jumping up and down at Bidder’s Row. When host Drew Carey told her that she could win up to $25,000, she jumped up and down and clapped.

The first item that Ashia had to pick the right amount for was Poppi prebiotic soda. If she got it correct, she would win $1,500. She had to choose between $2.49 and $5.19. Ashia went for it and guessed $2.49 without giving up a penny. She was correct and banked the money.

The next item was Zicam cold remedy medicine. The three prices she had to choose from were $4.49, $10.49, and $17.99. Ashia went for it again and picked $10.49. She was incorrect and had to give up two pennies to stay in the game. Ashia then picked $17.99 and was correct, pocketing $3,000.

The third item was Yellowbird hot sauce. Ashia had to choose between four prices — $3.49, $5.49, $7.99, and $10.19. She picked $7.49 and was right again, earning $6,000.

For the small container of parsley, there were five prices to pick from — $2.89, $4.29, $5.79, $6.99, and $8.49. Ashia looked to her family in the audience and then picked $5.79. She was right and won $12,000. Ashia jumped up and down.

“Not a lot of people make it this far in the game,” Drew Carey said.

The last item, worth $25,000, was the Finish Jet-Dry rinse aid. For this one, Ashia had to pick one price out of six — $3.29, $4.99, $6.29, $7.69, $9.49, and $11.49. For the mouthwash, Drew Carey told her that she could spend her last three pennies to get rid of three wrong prices, but if she was wrong on her guess, she would leave with $12,000. Ashia chose to spend her pennies. $7.69, $4.99, and $11.49 were taken off the board.

“I know it!” she said. Ashia guessed $9.49. Before the price was revealed, she started skipping around the stage. Ashia was correct, winning $25,000. She ran around the stage and then went into a skip before coming back to Carey. Ashia ended the celebration with a cartwheel before leaving the stage.

Ashia only spun a 25 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.