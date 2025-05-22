Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med left us with quite the big question between seasons after the Wednesday, May 21, finale: Who is the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby? Well, a deleted scene that Wolf Entertainment released right after the episode aired … doesn’t clear things up at all.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Lenox (Sarah Ramos) finds Hannah and surprises her by asking how far along she is. After Hannah tells her, Lenox congratulates her, then off her reaction, asks, “Is it not good news?” Hannah clarifies, “It is, it’s just I wasn’t expecting to be… expecting. And I haven’t really told anybody else yet.” (Hannah found out she was pregnant when she was being tested to be a surrogate for her sister.)

“Not even Ripley?” Lenox asks, but Hannah shrugs and says, “It’s complicated.” Lenox gets that, having “spent most of my life trying to avoid complicated,” and “It’s lonely. I can’t even seem to pick out artwork for my apartment. Nothing is simple, especially the stuff that matters.”

The assumption was that the father of Hannah’s baby was her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell), but the end of the episode threw a wrench in that when she showed up at Archer’s (Steven Weber) door and said they needed to talk.

Showrunner Allen MacDonald refused to comment on whether that means that Archer could be the baby’s father — we’ll have to wait for Season 11 for that answer — but did tell TV Insider, “I think Hannah needs to process this in one way or another. Archer is someone who she feels very safe speaking with. I think when Hannah feels destabilized that Archer is a stabilizing force for her and vice versa.”

The above conversation with Lenox certainly could have been what drove Hannah to go see Archer, whether he’s the father or not.

Who do you think the father of Hannah’s baby is? Who do you want it to be? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Season 11, Fall 2025, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC