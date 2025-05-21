Nine More Perfect Strangers, Finales (‘Survivor,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Studio’), Gordon Ramsay Doubles Up

Disney / Reiner Bajo

Nine Perfect Strangers

Season Premiere

The locale is different, but the psychedelic drugs are still the draw for the guests attending an exotic wellness retreat — this time in the scenic Alps — overseen by the enigmatic and bewigged Masha (Nicole Kidman). Touting a new delivery system “to revisit specific formative memories as if for the first time,” Masha welcomes an eclectic group including a socialite (Christine Baranski) and her estranged daughter (Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy), a disgraced children’s-TV host (Murray Bartlett), a billionaire (Mark Strong) and his son (Henry Golding), and even a former nun (Dolly De Leon). Much like Big Little Lies, which spawned a sequel unrelated to Liane Moriarty’s source material, Strangers charts a new course in an unexpected second season with uneven results. Launches with two episodes.

Survivor

Season Finale 8/7c

In what has become an annual tradition, the last night of the traditional broadcast-TV season is the staging ground for the three-hour finale (including a reunion After Show) of the pioneering reality competition. With Joe, Eva, Kyle, Kamilla, and Mitch the last castaways still in the game, a come-from-behind victory and a fire-making contest help decide the Final Three, from which the jury will decide who wins $1 million. And then they get to talk it out with Jeff Probst.

Lori Allen / NBC

Chicago P.D.

Season Finale 10/9c

What better way to end a season than with a wedding? But the long-awaited nuptials of Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Fleuger) might have to take a back seat in the Season 12 finale to the Intelligence unit’s war with CPD Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Everyone’s job is on the line as Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team plot to take down their corrupt nemesis. When the dust settles, let them eat wedding cake!

George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Med

Season Finale 8/7c

Earlier in the evening, in back-to-back finales, the medical drama wraps its 10th season with medical administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) forced to make some difficult personnel cuts, while Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) faces a personal crisis when his daughter is hospitalized after being injured in a car crash. Followed by the Season 13 finale of the show that started the Chicago craze: Chicago Fire (9/8c), where Severide (Taylor Kinney) risks his livelihood to help one of his fellow Firehouse 51 firefighters and Capt. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) readies himself for the Chief test.

FOX

MasterChef

Season Premiere 8/7c

It’s double the fun for the cooking competition’s 15th season — and for host/judge Gordon Ramsay on a busy night. First, MasterChef introduces teams of two home cooks for the first time, each related or connected in some way, as they battle it out for those coveted white aprons in an audition round. Followed by the series premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (9/8c), where the ubiquitous TV chef dons his spy gear and uses high-tech surveillance equipment to go undercover at struggling restaurants during the night, with the help of an insider, to figure out what’s ailing the eatery and how he can help. First stop: an aging but beloved Greek restaurant, Parthenon, in Washington, D.C.

Apple TV+

The Studio

Season Finale

The rollicking movie-business satire ends its terrific first season on an outrageously farcical note, with beleaguered studio head Matt (Seth Rogen) trying to minimize the damage from his drug-addled Las Vegas party. As the day dawns on Continental’s all-important CinemaCon presentation — if it doesn’t go well, the studio could be sold to a tech company — the big question looms: Can they sober up CEO Griffin Mill (an uproarious Bryan Cranston) in time to make his pitch?

Apple TV+

Carême

Turns out cooking competitions existed long before the TV era. Or so this rousing French drama set in Napoleonic 1803 would have you believe. The dashing young celebrity chef Marie-Antoine Carême (Benjamin Voisin) is coerced by his patron Talleyrand (Jérémie Renier) to participate in a Top Chef-like showdown to decide “the best cook in France.” It’s not great timing, because Caréme is grieving the death of his adoptive father in jail and would rather be preparing a dish of revenge (served cold or hot, doesn’t matter) against the vindictive policeman Fouché (Micha Lescot).

