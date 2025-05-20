Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

After 11 weeks of incredible performances and a lot of coach banter, The Voice has come down to five talented singers, each hoping to walk away with the Season 27 crown.

The first part of the two-night finale kicked off on Monday (May 19), where the five finalists each performed two songs, including an uptempo track and a ballad. This was their last chance to make an impression and earn America’s votes before Tuesday night’s (May 20) live results show. One of them was just hours away from winning it all. Who will it be?

Team John Legend‘s RENZO got the night started with his uptempo performance, singing “Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz. Legend called the performance “flawless from beginning to end.”

RENZO returned to the stage later in the night to perform his ballad, “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley, and again, he had his coach going crazy. “I’m so fired up, y’all,” Legend said. “I feel like you’ve shown something new in your voice today… it’s been stunning. You’re a superstar.”

Team Adam Levine‘s Lucia Flores-Wiseman then made her way to the stage to sing her ballad, “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd. Levine had high praise, telling the performer, “I’ve wanted you to stay pure throughout this competition and that’s exactly what you did.”

For her uptempo performance, Flores-Wiseman sang “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish, which Levine called “amazing,” adding, “Lucia is not the typical type of Voice winner, which is exactly why she should win The Voice.”

Team Michael Bublé‘s Jadyn Cree was up next, performing “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez for her ballad. Bublé told the young singer, “I’m so proud and happy for you. Your voice is pure. You’re a pop star.”

Cree returned to the stage later in the evening for her uptempo song, performing “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners. “You’re a star,” Bublé told her. “Everything you are just comes through. You lead with light.”

Team Kelsea Ballerini‘s Jaelen Johnston then performed his uptempo track, “What Was I Thinkin'” by Dierks Bentley. Ballerini noted Johnston’s nerves at the start of the performance but added, “The way you recovered is all that matters. You really showed up. I’m so proud of you.”

Johnston later closed the show out with his ballad performance, singing “Cold” by Chris Stapleton, which had Ballerini breathless. “I’m out of breath, I’m sweating,” the coach said. “It’s a big song to take on… I didn’t know how good you were until you did that song.”

Finally, Team Bublé’s second finalist, Adam David, took to the stage for his ballad performance, singing “You Are So Beautiful” by Billy Preston. “America, go and vote,” Bublé urged. “This young man has worked his butt off. He’s one of my favorite singers.”

David returned later in the show for his uptempo performance, singing “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll. “I’m shaking. To touch people like that and to feel that, that’s what it’s about, dude,” Bublé stated.

The results of America’s vote will be revealed on Tuesday’s live finale at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Fans can also expect special performances from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood.

Who do you think should win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Voice, Season 27 finale, Tuesday, 2o, 8/7c, NBC