The Droughtlander may be ongoing, but Starz is quenching fans’ thirst with an epic Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood event, Outlander & Blood of My Blood: The Gathering, that is set to livestream on the network’s YouTube page in celebration of World Outlander Day on Sunday, June 1.

The event will begin online at 7pm ET/4pm PT, where fans of the franchise based on Diana Gabaldon‘s book series can spend time virtually with the casts of both Outlander and its forthcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. In anticipation of the livestream, Starz unveiled a teaser that features flagship series leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan meet with the stars set to play their onscreen parents.

Balfe and Heughan’s Claire and Jamie may be the central love story of Outlander, but Blood of My Blood will explore the romances between their parents, with Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in World War I England, and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in 18th-century Scotland.

It’s a big MacKenzie, Fraser, and Beauchamp family reunion of sorts as Outlander & Blood of My Blood: The Gathering celebrates cast members from both series for the first time together as they reflect on the franchise’s journey. As previously announced, Blood of My Blood will debut later this summer on August 8, ushering in an all-new chapter from the past.

Among some of the other series stars spotted in the teaser above are Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, Lauren Lyle, Izzy Meikle-Small, Tony Curran, and executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis.

For those less familiar with World Outlander Day, the annual celebration commemorates the release of Diana Gabaldon’s first novel in the book series upon which the show is based and inspired.

Don’t miss this exciting event, catch the teaser above, and stay tuned for more details.

Outlander & Blood of My Blood: The Gathering, Sunday, June 1, 7/6c, YouTube