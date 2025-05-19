Nearly four years after Gabby Petito was killed, her family will discuss the tragic circumstances surrounding her death in an episode of 20/20‘s Bad Romance, “The Gabby Petito Story: Vanishing Point.” Petito was just 22 years old when she died while traveling across the United States with fiancé Brian Laundrie in August 2021.

Petito’s disappearance on the cross-country road trip, which she was filming for her YouTube page, sparked major public interest, with suspicion cast on Laundrie after he returned home to his parents’ house in Florida alone.

Scroll down for a refresh on what happened to the vlogger and more.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

Petito disappeared on August 27, 2021, less than two months into her road trip with Laundrie. She was last seen on CCTV footage at a Whole Foods in Wyoming with Laundrie. However, Petito was not reported missing until September 11 when her mom filed a missing person’s report because she hadn’t heard from her since August 25.

The 22-year-old’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19, 2021, close to where the van she and Laundrie had been traveling in had previously been witnessed.

What was Gabby Petito’s cause of death?

Her official cause of death was ruled as a homicide due to “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” according to the autopsy report. The death was estimated to have taken place three to four weeks before the autopsy was performed.

What happened between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie?

Signs of tension in Petito and Laundrie’s relationship were prevalent in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. On August 12, 2021, a witness called police after observing Laundrie allegedly hitting Petito in Utah before they drove off together. Officers pulled the couple over after seeing their van being driven erratically.

Police bodycam footage showed Petito hysterically crying. However, she insisted that she hit Laundrie first and did not want to press charges. Officers urged the two to separate for the night, and police put Laundrie up in a nearby hotel, urging Petito to stay in the van (officials later received backlash for how they handled this situation).

The two ended up reuniting before the night was over, but Laundrie flew back home to Florida on August 17, 2021, leaving Petito across the country with the van. His family claimed he came home to grab some items he needed and to close a storage unit. He returned back to Utah with Petito on August 23.

Was Brian Laundrie charged with Gabby Petito’s murder?

By September 1, 2021, less than a week after the last time Petito was seen, Laundrie was back home in Florida. He was reported missing by his parents on September 17, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on September 23.

Laundrie was never officially charged with Petito’s death because his skeletal remains were discovered on October 20, 2021, in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The following month, it was confirmed that he died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito?

Due to a confession made in Laundrie’s notebook, authorities officially declared that he was to blame for Petito’s death. The full notebook confession was released in June 2022. He claimed that she fell into the water and hurt herself before he ultimately killed her.

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” Laundrie wrote in his journal. “I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

Of his decision to take his own life, he added, “I am ending my life not because of a fear of punishment but rather because I can’t stand to live another day without her.”

