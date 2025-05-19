The final season of Transplant is getting off to a rough — painful! — start for Bash (Hamza Haq). TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the first of back-to-back episodes airing on Thursday, May 22, and he’s probably going to wish he’d listened to Mags (Laurence Leboeuf).

Bash enters the trauma room, where there are two patients being treated. While Mags treats the woman, he heads over to the man, whose foot is missing, and without it there, there’s no immediate rush for surgery for reimplantation. He’s also much more focused on the woman than himself. Bash thinks she’s his daughter.

“No, she’s not my daughter. I’m the reason that we were out there,” the man says. As for what happened to his foot, “I can still feel the teeth.” The working theory then becomes that something attacked them and the man put himself in harm’s way to protect the woman. Then she gets up — and Bash ends up on the wrong end of a scalpel! Watch the full sneak peek above for more of what happens in that trauma room leading up to that stabbing.

Transplant returns for its fourth and final season on NBC on Thursday, May 22, at 8/7c. First, in “Crete,” a young woman and middle-aged man are airlifted to the hospital after a mountain rescue, sparking speculation from Bash, Mags, and June (Ayisha Issa) about their relationship. Plus, Theo (Jim Watson) deals with his suspension. Flashbacks reveal Bash and Amira’s arrival in Crete.

Then, in the second hour, “Sinkhole,” while Bash and Mags compete for a residency position, he risks his own life to save a man who falls into a sinkhole. A busy night for Mags, June, and the rest of the staff leaves everyone stressed. Theo helps a woman with chest pain.

Transplant, Season 4 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, May 22, 8/7c, NBC