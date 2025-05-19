‘American Idol’ Fans React to Jessica Simpson’s Performance on Show – How Did You Rate It?

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Jessica Simpson made her return to television for the first time in 15 years on Sunday night (May 18), as she performed live on the Season 23 finale of American Idol.

The singer stepped out onto the stage in a sparkly gold dress to perform her new single “Blame Me.” The track features on Simpson’s latest EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, which was released on March 21. Host Ryan Seacrest confirmed it was Simpson’s first TV appearance in 15 years.

She then performed a duet with contestant Josh King, who was eliminated earlier in the competition. The pair performed Simpson’s 2005 rendition of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin,'” a reimagining of the Nancy Sinatra classic. Simpson first recorded the track to promote her role in the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard remake.

Fans took to social media to share their comments on Simpson’s performance, and the reaction was mixed.

“Jessica Simpson she absolutely killed it!!” wrote one X user.

“I was wowed and surprised how incredible Jessica Simpson sounded. Raspy and holding tunes with attitude. Awesome! She looked hot. Josh was lame. Couldn’t keep up and didn’t know what to do. Thank God for his harmonica,” said another.

“#AmericanIdol Did we already know Jessica Simpson could sing? Sorry I don’t think I knew. 15 years- girl, why you hiding that gift?” another added.

Another wrote, “Wow, I never knew she sounded so good live. She’s still got it and back on stage better than ever.”

“Kudos to her for getting on that stage and having fun. People will always have something negative to say. She looks great,” said one commenter.

However, others weren’t so impressed, with one fan writing, “The Jessica Simpson Josh King American Idol performance might be the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever seen! Even the judges are cringing!”

Luke’s face during that Jessica Simpson performance is the epitome of cringe 😂 #AmericanIdol #americanidolfinale pic.twitter.com/VcPQiluN6p — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) May 19, 2025

“She really just never learned how to use her voice. Perfect example of natural talent with terrible technique,” said another.

“I was embarrassed watching Jessica Simpson’s performance,” another added.

One commenter added, “I was looking forward to see Josh & Jessica Simpson before But I’m disappointed, Did Jessica loss Her voice??? She sounded awful, Maybe they should got Josh to sing with Billy Joel Or Elton John!!!”

“She does not look or sound good. Damn Jessica Simpson,” said another.

After releasing her new EP in March, Simpson took to Instagram to promote the record, writing, “I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me. God told me I needed to feel the fear and do it anyway as I’m moving into my truth while embracing the beauty of uncertainty.”

Simpson’s television comeback tour is set to continue as last week it was revealed she will have a role in the upcoming Ryan Murphy legal drama series All’s Fair.

What did you think of Simpson’s Idol performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.