‘Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue’ Explores Painter’s Cajun Roots & Lasting Impact

Meet the man behind the iconic Blue Dog in Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue. This PBS documentary film takes a deep dive into the mesmerizing world of the late, great Louisiana painter George Rodrigue, exploring the artist’s origins from his early days in the bayou through his career as a self-described Cajun artist to his philanthropic pursuits after Hurricane Katrina.

“George had such a layered story,” director Sean O’Malley tells TV Insider. And while the world may remember Rodrigue for his Blue Dog paintings, he also spent a career documenting the life of his fellow Louisianans, and success didn’t come swiftly.

“It took going through all these stages of his life, and it all came back to his Cajun heritage,” says O’Malley. “He painted what he knew, and it grew into something really beautiful and inspiring for a lot of people.”

George’s humble beginnings started with painting on the back of paint-by-number sets and graduated to the dark and moody oak trees that eventually led him to his Blue Dog.

“He overcame adversity to get there, and then he never stopped and never gave up, and I think it’s a great lesson to young artists,” O’Malley adds. The film highlights Rodorigue’s work with the youth of Louisiana, including the continued efforts of his family to maintain his message of resiliency and creativity.

And it isn’t just George’s family who is singing the late painter’s praises. Among those who have been touched by Rodrigue’s work are the artist’s New Orleans-based contemporaries, such as former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and chef Emeril Lagasse, who also feature in the must-see doc.

“They all knew George, and they had such immense respect,” says O’Malley. “I could feel it oozing out of them. Emeril and George got to be friends because they both viewed each other as craftsmen who really just dedicated themselves to their art, and they respected that about one another.”

But it isn’t just the famous faces that help put the picture of George’s life together for audiences, as his friends and fellow artists also share their personal stories of the painter. “When I think about George’s love for Louisiana and New Orleans, I get emotional,” O’Malley shares. And viewers tuning in will also feel that emotional wave wash over them.

Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue, Thursday, May 29, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)