Ghosts Season 4 may be over, but the cast of CBS‘s comedy is already looking to the future, and TV Insider caught up with several of the stars at the network’s CBS Fest 2025 to discuss what’s next.

As viewers will recall, Season 4 concluded with a major cliffhanger as it was revealed Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) had unknowingly signed away his soul to hell thanks to demon Elias (Matt Walsh). When Sam (Rose McIver) informed Jay that Elias was Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) ex, who had gone to hell and somehow reemerged in a visible form, the chef realized the stakes of his situation.

With the threat of Elias’ promise to reap Jay’s soul sooner rather than later looming over Woodstone, it’s unclear how the demon’s attempts to kill Jay will manifest in Season 5. In the meantime, Ambudkar and McIver, Asher Grodman, and Sheila Carrasco, who play pantless spirit Trevor and hippie ghost Flower, are weighing in on the sticky situation.

See what they have to say about Elias’s threat, guest star hopes for Season 5, and which ghost powers they’d want for themselves in the Q&A below.

Elias poses a huge threat to Woodstone and its inhabitants. How do you hope your character takes action in Season 5?

Asher Grodman: You know, there’s a thread that we haven’t quite played with between Elias and Trevor, which is that Trevor and Hetty have this ongoing passionate entanglement and I’m kind of waiting for the moments where those two go toe-to-toe a little bit because Elias and Trevor have a lot in common. Of course, he’s the more evil side of Trevor’s coin, but I am hoping that they will go head to head at some point. There’s a mutual respect, I think.

Rose McIver: I hope Sam is pretty forceful about wanting to see this resolved. Sam can be very accommodating with a lot of people. I don’t think that she can accommodate Elias’s requests this time.

Sheila Carrasco: Oh, no. Sam’s a boss when she needs to be, and so is Flower. I hope that Flower can help out Jay because this last season she did a couple of things that didn’t help Jay. She’s gotta make it up to him.

Utkarsh Ambudkar: Oh man, I think Jay’s going to be just dodging near-death experiences all season. I think he’s going to go to hell. I think you know, his life is in jeopardy. We got picked up for Seasons 5 and 6. That’s 44 episodes to stay alive.

Is there a guest star you’d like to see more of in Season 5, someone who’s already been on the show?

Grodman: Yeah, I’d like to see my parents, Laraine Newman and Chip Zion. They’re incredible. They should come back. I love them.

McIver: So many. I would love more Mary Holland, who is Patience. I adore Mary Holland. I love Lamorne Morris, who played Saul.

Carrasco: Justin Kirk was so amazing [as Older Tad], and also Ben Feldman as Kyle. And I’d love to see more of Will Greenberg, who played Bruce, my leader from the cult! Let’s find out more details about him!

Ambudkar: Elias, played by Matt Walsh, could come back; that would be amazing. I love Punam Patel, who plays my sister on the show, Bela. Obviously, John Hartman, who plays Nigel, our British soldier, I love him.

If you could have any one of the ghost superpowers, which would it be?

Grodman: Man, I got the best power. Nothing compares to [Trevor’s], but if I could, I might like to go into a dream [like Sasappis]… No, [Pete]’s [who can travel to] different sets. That’d be a lot of fun.

McIver: I think Thor’s power [to manipulate electricity] is the life of the party. [It] keeps people on their toes.

Carrasco: I would like to do the opposite of what Hetty does and be able to ghost when I want to. I want to disappear one day, one day a year and I could pick the day and be like, ‘Oh sorry! Peace out!’

Ambudkar: If I could have a ghost power, it would probably be Pete’s – to travel and leave, and come back.

Additional reporting by Michael Maloney

Ghosts, Season 5, Fall 2025, CBS