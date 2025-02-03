Trump DHS Chief Kristi Noem Is Branded ‘Cosplay Kristi’ After ‘Meet the Press’ Interview

President Donald Trump‘s new Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, grabbed viewers’ attention on Sunday morning’s (February 2) episode of NBC’s Meet the Press when she appeared glammed up and sporting a cowboy hat.

Speaking with host Kristen Welker on the show, Noem attempted to answer questions about the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted immigration raids, including Trump’s proposal to detain migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

However, many viewers were less interested in Noem’s evasive answers and more taken by her outfit choice, which included a large cowboy hat and khaki button-up top. This came after a week of head-turning outfits that earned Noem the nickname “Cosplay Kristi.”

Last week, Noem, who leads the federal department tasked with ensuring public safety in the U.S., joined ICE agents during the deportation raids, where she was seen in full makeup, curled hair, a bulletproof vest, and an ICE-branded baseball cap. She changed the look up on Fox News when she appeared wearing a different border patrol outfit, with viewers dubbing her, “ICE Barbie.”

“Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party,” wrote one X user. “These costumes are just getting ridiculous.”

“I can’t even with Kristi Noem cosplaying on TV every day. So cringe,” said another.

“Kristi Noem could try & dress more professionally. The full makeup & sparkly dangle earrings just scream unserious,” another added.

“She’s like Barbie,” wrote another.””Different action outfit for every day of the week.”

Another quipped, “Definitely need that hat indoors while doing a TV hit. Keeps the sun out of your eyes.”

“Got Meet The Press on (I know _ why?) but how can anyone take Kristi Noem seriously with that cowboy hat on?” said one viewer.

“Kristi noem and her cosplay outfits are completely ridiculous. The hair, Botox, fake eyelashes and cowboy hat don’t make her effective,” wrote another. “This whole administration is a fake reality tv show.”

Noem, who previously served as the 33rd governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025, kept the cowboy hat look going after her Meet the Press interview when she traveled on horseback alongside border patrol officers in Del Rio, Texas.

I’m at the southern border today to see firsthand what’s happening and how we can best support our border patrol agents. Under President @realDonaldTrump, the days of open borders are over. pic.twitter.com/j6b2e7Ov9e — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 3, 2025

Despite the criticism from some circles, others have defended Noem’s outfits, with one X user writing, “Those attacking @KristiNoem for wearing a cowboy hat haven’t been paying attention to her over the years. She grew on a ranch. She’s comfortable in a cowboy or baseball hat.”

“She grew up on a ranch. It’s not a costume for ⁦@SecNoem⁩,” added Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “As for the make up & beautiful hair, good for her! She leads in a party that celebrates beauty & femininity as a strength. Totally on brand. I’m detecting some peanut butter & jealous here.”

“A woman on a horse with a Cowboy Hat – Kristi Noem with the Border Patrol. This is what is real,” said another.

“Kristi Noem is beautiful, intelligent and effective,” wrote another.