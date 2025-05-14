‘FBI’ Season 7 Finale First Look: ‘Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Kevin Sussman as FBI Agent Kevin Saxton — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale 'A New Day'
Trouble is heading 26 Fed’s way in the FBI Season 7 finale, and it’s a familiar face to CBS fans who will be delivering the news to Jubal (Jeremy Sisto).

TV Insider has learned exclusively that The Big Bang Theory‘s Kevin Sussman guest stars in the May 20 Season 7 finale. He plays FBI Agent Kevin Saxton, a whistleblower who tells Jubal about the imminent attack he had uncovered that was coming for the FBI HQ in NYC. We also have a first look at him with Jubal. Our other exclusive photos show Maggie (Missy Peregrym), OA (Zeeko Zaki), Scola (John Boyd), and Dani (Emily Alabi) and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) looking concerned. Check them out above and below.

In “A New Day,” after Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers an anti-government group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office.

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale "A New Day"

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale "A New Day"

Zeeko Zaki recently told us that there’s “a life-or-death cliffhanger” in this episode.

Of the finale itself, he teased, “We’re kind of calling it our little Fast and Furious episode where we have to find a new location, a new place, and kind of work off the grid and solve a crime. It’s really fun that we kind of get to do these new things in our show now with our new writers. Hopefully, the audience buys it, loves it, and wants to see more of it.”

The good news is we already know that FBI will be back — not only for Season 8 in 2025-2026 (remaining on the fall schedule but now airing on Mondays at 9/8c, instead of Tuesdays at 8/7c, as it has since the Season 4), but also for Season 9. The drama received a multi-season pickup in April 2024. Both spinoffs International and Most Wanted have been canceled, but a new offshoot, CIA, will be joining FBI on Mondays this fall.

FBI, Season 7 Finale, Tuesday, May 20, 8/7c, CBS

