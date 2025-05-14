Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is forecasting some relationship woes in the show’s Season 1 finale as TV Insider unveils an exclusive sneak peek at the arrival of Mandy’s (Emily Osment) ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham).

In a first look at the episode, “Guilt Boots,” which serves as the opening half hour to Season 1’s two-part finale, Mandy finds herself receiving an offer from Scott that she can scarcely refuse. Working on delivering the forecast as a weather reporter, Mandy wraps her segment by telling viewers, “It’ll be blue skies all day. I’m Mandy McAllister, filling in for Cassidy Rains, which is totally her real name.”

Once she’s wrapped, Scott steps in to say “nice job,” as Mandy thanks him for allowing her to fill in while Cassidy’s been gone. Scott then decides to make Mandy even more grateful for his kindness and generosity by asking, “How would you feel about making it permanent?”

Mandy’s first instinct is to ask what happened to Cassidy, before she remembers that this is a job offer she really can’t refuse. According to Scott, Cassidy took a job in Fort Worth, leaving an opening at the station for Mandy to take over. Once Mandy thanks Scott for the offer, she’s seemingly eager to say yes, but he points out, “I wasn’t sure how you’d feel about us working together again.”

We learn that the pair previously worked in San Antonio together, but as she points out, “San Antonio was so long ago, and I’m married now… you’re engaged. It’s fine.”

Scott further tests, “And your husband’s cool with it?” See how Mandy responds to Scott in the full clip above, and don’t miss Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 finale. And stay tuned for Season 2 updates as they’re made available in the months ahead.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1 finale, Thursday, May 15, 8/7c, CBS