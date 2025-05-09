‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Stars Share ‘Young Sheldon’ Guest Star Hopes for Season 2

Many mothers don’t think there’s a woman good enough for their sons. Rachel Bay Jones gets to play a spin on that on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage where her character Audrey isn’t always a fan of her son-in-law, Georgie (Montana Jordan). However, like on all great TV shows, there’s character development. And we’ve seen some of that with Rachel and Georgie.

“I really love how [Georgie’s] won a place in our hearts,” Bay Jones says in-character. The actress adds: “I [also] love playing a woman who can’t quite wrap her head around that. It’s clear that Audrey likes him.”

Change hasn’t happened over night, but there has been some progression. “There have definitely been moments where she thinks she’s been wrong about him,” Bay Jones muses, laughing, “Despite herself, she falls into an affection relationship with Georgie, but then she finds way to drag herself out of it.”

We saw on The Big Bang Theory how Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) dynamic was forever changed after she gifted him with Lenoard Nimoy’s signed napkin from the Cheesecake Factor (complete with Nimoy DNA!). Audrey and Georgie may not have had a similar breakthrough, but Bay Jones feels that the characters made headway in the episode “McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies” when Georgie and Audrey bonded working alongside one another at the tire store.

“Georgie took an interest in her,” Bay Jones says. “She liked that.”

Watching the two characters not getting along reminds Bay Jones of the dynamic Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Conner) had with his son-in-law Mike Stivic (Rob Reiner), whom he referred to as “Meathead.”

“There was affection there that neither were willing to acknowledge [for a long time],” Bay Jones says.

Sitcoms walk a fine line between showing character growth and, often at the same time, showing that sometimes relationships pick right up where they left off from the previous week.

“I, Rachel, always want to get along with everybody,” Bay Jones says with a smile. “But I think we have to keep Audrey as cantankerous as possible. I’m looking forward [next season] to seeing more of Audrey and Jim’s [Will Sasso] relationship. I think Audrey really just wants to help everyone. She knows she has the answer to everyone’s problems – if only everyone would listen to her!”

Jim’s relationship with Georgie is much more consistent and positive. Sasso speculates that his character is not going to be happy if, as the show’s title indicates, Georgie and Mandy end up marrying other people.

“I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 2,” Sasso tells TV Insider. “There’s a real definite bond between Jim and Georgie, and it’s not just because of the work thing. Jim does not want Georgie out of this family. There’s definitely a kinship between them [especially as] Georgie’s father, George Sr., isn’t around anymore.”

Who would Bay Jones and Sasso like to see from the Young Sheldon universe do guest spots in Season 2? “I’m having a really good time with Zoe Perry, who plays Mary,” Bay Jones shares. “That’s been really enriching. [The writers] are really enjoying writing our feud together. We had a really good time working with Annie Potts [Meemaw] who is one of my best friends. Also, I think the more we can get Lance Barber in there as [the spirit of] Georgie’s dad, in some kind of fashion, the better.”

Sasso shares that he’d like to see Wallace Shawn as Professor John Sturgis make another appearance. “I would love to see Reba [back as June Ballard],” adds Jessie Prez (Rueben). “Reba!” Sasso concurs: “Bring back Reba!”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS