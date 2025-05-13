At least the U.S. Marshals are the only ones to laugh at Nolan (Nathan Fillion) for his theory about the fugitive Oscar (Matthew Glave). In fact, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of The Rookie Season 7 finale, Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives him some latitude to investigate.

Nolan is so sure he’s figured out where Oscar will be, based on when he’ll be able to steal some diamonds. He did reach out to the feds, and “Garza was kind enough not to laugh at my face,” he tells Grey. While it is a stretch, his boss gives him a temporary duty assignment since he feels so strongly about it.

“Congratulations, you are officially Detective Nolan for the next 48 hours,” Grey says. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including why Grey tells him to “just leave, just leave.”

Leaving Oscar’s return to when he did was “partly it was just to give myself places to go, honestly,” executive producer Alexi Hawley told us earlier this season. “We had such big storylines with Jason [Steve Kazee], obviously, and then with Monica [Bridget Regan], but also wanting to be telling fresh stories. But then, I mean, absence makes the heart grow fonder a little bit and Oscar does come back by the end of the season in a big way. We were telling a lot of stories, obviously, as you’ve seen this season, and it just felt like he fell later in the season rather than earlier.”

As for what he’s been up to, “It’s all very spoilery. I can’t necessarily say what he’s been up to other than no good,” said Hawley.

In the Season 7 finale, titled “The Good, the Bad, and the Oscar,” John and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles’ (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

As for Chenford in the finale, the exes now are going to be dealing with her on the night shift after she passed the sergeant’s exam. Ranks were only one obstacle in the way of the couple getting back together.

“We’re going to see her trying to deal with the obstacle of working the night shift and the effect that has on her sort of physically and mentally,” Hawley teased for us. “And then also how does she navigate it with Tim now that they’re on opposite schedules?”

What are you hoping to see in the Season 7 finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie Season 7 Finale, Tuesday, May 13, 9/8c, ABC