[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17 “Mutiny and the Bounty.”]

Unsurprisingly, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) had nothing to worry about when it came to the sergeant’s exam on The Rookie. But, in the Tuesday, May 6, episode, it took some time for her to find out her results.

Her anxiety was already high before Tim (Eric Winter) told her that there was a delay and the results would be posted the day after they were supposed to be. Finally, when Grey (Richard T. Jones) posted the list and told her to breathe, she couldn’t look. Tim did for her, then told her to look. She not only passed — she was top of the list. Typical A student, he remarked, to be nervous that she’s going to fail even when she’s at the top of the class.

Grey congratulated her and revealed she’d be able to use her new credentials right away. A sergeant position opened … on the night shift. And no, it wasn’t possible to trade. The episode ended with Lucy happy and Tim proud.

But what does this mean for Chenford next? How close are the exes to getting back together? After all, their ranks were one of their issues (not the only one).

“Look, of course, I can never make things easy, right? But I think that’s the obstacle, is be careful what you wish for. She got this promotion,” executive producer Alexi Hawley tells TV Insider. “I love that last scene with her seeing how she did and her vulnerability and her fear, and Tim. That was such a beautiful moment for me, but we gotta twist it a bit.”

So looking ahead to the finale, “We’re going to see her trying to deal with the obstacle of working the night shift and the effect that has on her sort of physically and mentally,” he teases. “And then also how does she navigate it with Tim now that they’re on opposite schedules?”

The Rookie, Season 7 Finale, Tuesday, May 13, 9/8c, ABC