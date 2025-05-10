NBC canceled quite a few of the shows from its 2024-2025 season on Friday, May 9, and among them was the drama The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, after two seasons. The season ender in March now serves as its series finale.

“We built something so special. Two glorious seasons with dearest, @gradyano aka Jesse, @arikalisanne and #TheIrrational family. Whilst my heart is heavy today with the news of our cancellation, I’m so grateful I have this tv family in my life. Each and every cast and crew member and creatives, have made me not only a better actor, but a better human being,” Karen David, who recurred as ex-MI6 agent Rose, wrote in a lengthy message alongside photos of herself with Jesse L. Martin and showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman from set on Friday, May 9.

“I’ve been at this long enough to know that this is all part of the journey and whether we like it or not, great shows are not immune to cancellation. My heart ache is more about missing the sweetest, most hard working crew that I had the absolute joy of working with these past couple of years, having the kindest and most giving scene partner that is all #JesseLMartin – I’d walk through fire and rain with him any day!” she continued. “Our North Star, wonderful and magical, showrunner, Arika, whom I adore and love working with soooooo much (we first met on #timeless ) – thank you for the gift of ex MI6 agent, #RoseDinshaw – I got to do things as an actor that I’ve never done before because of Arika and our talented writers’ room! You guys set the bar high for innovative, network procedural twists based on behavioural science! @markgoffmanSam, @jessewarn and Tracey, thank you gazillions for all you do!”

Read the full message in the Instagram post below, including a call-out for fans of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen David (@karendavidofficial)

The Irrational ended with a cliffhanger that involved Alec (Jesse) and his girlfriend Rose. As she decided to stay in town and open up her own agency, he received a text that alerted him to the fact that he was being followed, making him her first client. That would have been the thread for Season 3, which also would have revealed who exactly had been following him, showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told TV Insider after the finale.

“We definitely opened the door to Rose staying and to Rose being a more permanent fixture of the season and for her, having this new agency, of having her own little detective agency, if you will, having something that’s not always high-end crisis management,” she shared. “I like the idea going forward of Alec getting — he gets some of his cases from the FBI, He gets some of them from different random places like friends of his, and he can also get some cases from Rose as he has before, but of Rose not just being attached to sort of high-end wealthy people’s sort of fixer problems, for her being able to have a whole different variety of cases with different kinds of people.”

Are you going to miss The Irrational? What had you hoped to see in Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.