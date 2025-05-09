[WARNING: This post contained MAJOR spoilers from the Night Court Season 3 finale.]

Well, this week’s Season 3 finale is officially the end for Night Court. It was confirmed on Friday, May 9, that the show has been canceled and will not be picked up for Season 4.

After the news broke, social media became flooded with fans who were upset to see the reboot go. The original show aired from 1984 to 1992, and it was rebooted in 2023 with Melissa Rauch in the leading role.

“What no come on 😭😠💔 I can’t do that I really wanted Night court season 4 not like this come on,” one user wrote on X. Someone else tweeted directly at NBC and Peacock to add, “Really not happy with you people for canceling night Court that was such a good show. Wish you would change your mind.”

Another loyal fan pointed out that the Season 3 finale left viewers wanting so much more. “NIGHT COURT left us with a cliffhanger! Please some other network pick these shows up so they can continue. NIGHT COURT and LOPEZ VS LOPEZ: They were too good to be cancelled! They shouldn’t have been!”

Many people begged NBC to, “Change your mind,” and some are still holding out hope that the show could be picked up by another network or streamer so the story can continue.

The Season 3 finale featured a Big Bang Theory reunion as Rauch’s Abby had an encounter with Simon Helberg, the actor who played her husband on Big Bang. Just as Abby and Jake (Ryan Hansen) were planning an engagement, Helberg’s character, Spencer, made his debut and was revealed to be Abby’s husband! The episode ended on a “To be continued…” note, but unfortunately, the fate of these characters will have to remain up to viewers’ interpretations.

“What a joke! 2 great sitcoms were cancelled! NIGHT COURT & LOPEZ VS LOPEZ! I pray that another streaming service picks them up,” a fan fan commented, while another said, “YOU CANNOT END WITH THAT CLIFFHANGER!!!!!!!! Please renew.”