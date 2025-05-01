[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 20, “Missing While Independent.”]

What happened to Gabi (Shanola Hampton)?! That’s the question that Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) demands of Dhan (Karan Oberoi) after he goes to visit the kidnapper in prison at the end of the Thursday, May 1, episode of Found.

The episode sees M&A struggle to protect their clients after they’re poisoned, by Lena (Danielle Savre), Sir’s sister. Then, in the final moments, Dhan visits Sir in prison and warns him that he’ll kill him if she doesn’t make it. He says that Lena got to Gabi, and if she dies, Dhan will follow Sir to hell and make sure he burns. Sir is devastated. (It felt like the siblings would never be on the same page because of Gabi, whom Sir kidnapped as a teen and wants to choose him as an adult, but as Savre told TV Insider, “What if she got rid of Gabi?”)

Oberoi recalls to TV Insider that he and Gosselaar filmed that scene early in the morning, calling it a “very intense” one to do so then. “With Mark-Paul, he’s such an amazing actor. If you are watching him closely this season, the things he does, it’s phenomenal to watch,” he adds. “So to be with Mark-Paul — which we don’t always get to be very long, he’s not there all the time — to be in the scene with him, it’s a gift. He’s a great actor and I love playing opposite him.”

As for what he can tease about what happened to Gabi, all Oberoi would say is, “Sir has his tactics, and M&A has theirs.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the stage is set for a bigger family reunion for Jamie (Parker Queenan). While he and his mother Margaret (Kelli Williams) have yet to tell the rest of the family he’s come home, at the end of “Missing While Independent,” she decides it’s time to call his dad. Heading into that family reunion, Jamie is “very nervous,” teases Queenan.

“It’s that nervous excitement where he doesn’t really know what to expect, and it’s stepping back into a place that he hasn’t been to in a long time. I think he’s expecting a lot of animosity, probably, for obvious reasons. They were both very secretive about his return and probably animosity regardless that he hasn’t been around for a long time,” he says. “And at the moment that this family reunion is coming to light, Jamie’s a bit more aware of the fact that he really was kidnapped and he really wasn’t just with another mom, but they know that he thought he just went to another family, which probably would affect his real family in a certain way as well. So I think he’s expecting a bit more friction than you would expect from a — well, I guess you’d expect friction in any kind of family reunion.”

It’s also in this episode that Margaret lures Jamie’s kidnapper, Carrie (Suehyla El-Attar Young) by using her own son. Before she does so, she tells Jamie that she hopes he can understand what she has to do. He does, according to Queenan.

“With everything that had happened, I think there’s a big arc in Jamie that he realizes that measures have to be taken that he wasn’t initially comfortable with because he felt as though this wasn’t a kidnapper, but this was more of his surrogate mother,” he explains. “And once he fully comes to the understanding that that’s actually not the case, I think he’s pretty open to any and all measures to see that justice is done and that this person isn’t able to do this to anybody else, even if it means using the methods that Margaret ends up using in the episode.”

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC