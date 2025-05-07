A The Price Is Right contestant didn’t win a car despite guessing every price correctly. The one price that she needed to guess, the price of the car, was the one she couldn’t figure out.

That unlucky woman was Catherine, who appeared on the game show on Thursday, May 1. She won the fifth item up for bid, which was an AnCore cable resistance trainer with a 36-inch rack and rig. Catherine, a member of the Red Cross, bid $500, and since she was the highest bid without going over $720, she won.

She told host Drew Carey that she helps out at shelters and this was her only day off. “I wish I knew the price, so I could drop you a hint, but I don’t,” Carey said.

When Catherine came to the stage, Carey told her that she would be playing Five Price Tags for a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. The car was complete with splash guards, a sliding organizer tray, and a first aid kit.

The way Five Price Tags works is The Price Is Right contestant is shown four items. They have to guess whether the price shown under them is true or false. The more they get right, the more chances they have to win the car. By the end, however many prices the contestant got right, that’s how many price tags they are allowed to pick out of five. One of the price tags is the correct price of the car, while the other four sends the contestant home with nothing. That was where Catherine made her mistake.

The first item was a sand-based meditation tray. Drew Carey demonstrated how to do it and got sand all over the floor of the set. It was priced at $65, which Catherine said was true. She was right, earning one price tag. The next item was a reusable pet hair remover priced at $39, but it was actually $16. Since Catherine said it was false, she got her second price tag. The stainless steel thermos was priced at $28. Catherine said it was true and she was right again. The last item was a rechargeable wireless water flosser. The flosser was priced at $100, which was true. Catherine earned all four price tags.

She was on a winning streak with the items, but when it came time to pick the price of the car, she couldn’t quite get it. “I haven’t seen that in so long. I can’t even remember,” Drew Carey said about someone winning all four picks.

Catherine picked $27,910 and $26,735, which were both wrong. The next two that she picked — $25,585 and $24,279 — were also incorrect. The correct price was the last one, $23,090, which she didn’t pick, so she didn’t win the car.

“Is there any justice in the world?” Carey said, walking up to the camera. “That’s what I want to know. I’m mad as heck.”

Sadly, Catherine didn’t get to redeem herself in the Showcase because she spun a 130 on the Showcase Showdown, going over the allotted amount of 100.

Catherine’s loss was posted to YouTube and fans chimed in on it. “That was a heartbreaking loss because she had four picks, but was unlucky that the price of the car happened to be cheapest and lost,” one fan said.

“First, she got all 4 picks and now lost the car! Oh, no!!” wrote another.

“She got 4 picks and she lost. I never saw that happen,” added a third.

“I can’t believe it! She played very well by earning all 4 picks but then lost!” one last fan said.