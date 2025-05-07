Norah O’Donnell Husband’s Restaurant Hit by Shock Trump ICE Raids

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided several restaurants in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (May 6), including one owned by CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell‘s husband.

According to a report from FOX5, Chef Geoff’s, a small chain restaurant founded by O’Donnell’s husband, Geoff Tracy, was one of multiple eateries targeted by ICE agents on Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump‘s continued crackdown on illegal immigration.

The raid is said to have taken place at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, with almost a dozen ICE and law enforcement officials appearing at Chef Geoff’s asking to see workers’ I-9 forms — the employment verification record that notes whether a person is legally allowed to work in the US.

Agents spent about 90 minutes asking to see the documentation. Nobody was taken into custody.

The raids continued across town, including at Millie’s, which was just opening for lunch when nine ICE agents turned up asking to see workers’ I-9 forms. According to The Washingtonian, ICE agents also visited Pupatella and Chang Chang in Dupont Circle and Ghostburger in Shaw.

“They all came in all of the public entrances at the same time,” Bo Blair, owner of Millie’s, told The Washingtonian. “We were under the impression that they were focusing on trying to find criminals… And this is just a whole new level of harassment to our hard-working, law-abiding employees.”

These latest raids come after a CBS investigation found that hundreds of people who have been deported as part of Trump’s illegal migrant crackdown have no criminal history. The Trump administration has repeatedly assured the public that ICE raids and deportations are meant to target violent criminals.

O’Donnell has not commented on the raid on her husband’s restaurant as of Wednesday morning (May 7). The veteran reporter is currently in Rome, covering the selection of the next Pope. O’Donnell previously served as co-anchor of CBS This Morning from 2012 to 2019 before becoming anchor of CBS Evening News.

She stepped down from CBS Evening News in January 2025; O’Donnell now serves as a senior correspondent for CBS News.

O’Donnell and Tracy tied the knot in 2001 and share three children together.