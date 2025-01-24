As Norah O’Donnell Bids Emotional Farewell What Next for CBS News?

It’s the end of an era, as veteran journalist Norah O’Donnell has anchored her final episode of CBS Evening News.

“As many of you know, this is my final Evening News broadcast,” O’Donnell said at the end of Thursday night’s (January 23) broadcast. “It has been an incredible five and a half years, and I’m told we have a surprise guest — honestly, I don’t know who it is — to help us look back.”

The host was then surprised by her friend Oprah Winfrey, who recorded a pre-taped video congratulating O’Donnell on her career at CBS Evening News.

“You have so much to be proud of,” Winfrey said in her message. “Your work as the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News has not only won awards but, more importantly, has made such a difference and informed our nation.”

Winfrey’s message played over clips of O’Donnell’s time on the show, including her interviews with the likes of Dolly Parton, Pope Francis, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the final time, @NorahODonnell signs off from the CBS Evening News. pic.twitter.com/4IU9Htj1sY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2025



After the video, O’Donnell shared a final farewell, becoming emotional as she said, “This has been the honor of a lifetime to anchor this legacy broadcast. You know, the CBS Evening News is, for good reason, the longest-running evening newscast in America.

She continued, “It is powered by the finest journalists around the world — the correspondents, producers, researchers and crews who work tires loosely to bring you the news every night. And that won’t change, because journalism matters. I know that because I’ve heard it from so many of you, our viewers.”

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting us and welcoming hard news with heart into your homes,” she concluded. “I will miss you, too, but I will see you on CBS news programs, including Mornings, 60 Minutes, Sunday Morning and in prime time. So, for the final time, that’s tonight’s CBS Evening News. I owe it all to everybody I work with honestly. Love you, good night.”

O’Donnell joined CBS News in 2011, and throughout her time there, she served as anchor on several of the network’s highest-rated shows. She became the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News in July 2019. In July 2024, CBS announced O’Donnell would step down from Evening News after the 2024 presidential election.

CBS is shaking up its Evening News broadcast, starting on Monday (January 27), when the show is expected to have a new look and format. Rather than a single anchor, Evening News will be hosted by a group of co-anchors, similar to CBS’ local news programs. John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will lead the show, with Lonnie Quinn providing weather and Margaret Brennan covering Washington and politics.

As for O’Donnell, she will remain at CBS News, serving as a senior correspondent and conducting big interviews and enterprise work across the various CBS News platforms.