The Best TV & Movie Marathons for Memorial Day Weekend 2025
It’s time to pay remembrance to those in uniform who paid the ultimate price for freedom. This Memorial Day weekend, families across the country will gather to celebrate the legacy of the brave members of the United States military branches who fought and died to protect and serve their fellow Americans.
There are many ways to pay respects to the fallen throughout the holiday weekend, but if you’re looking for something thematic to watch on television to do so (or for something to tune out your other worries with), we’re here to help.
Here’s a look at the best TV and movie marathons airing and streaming on Memorial Day weekend — that is, from Friday, May 23, to Monday, May 26 — for 2025. (All times Eastern.)
The Best Memorial Day-Related TV Show Marathons
If you’re looking for shows that are closely related to the theme of the occasion, there are plenty of options.
Apocalypse: World War II – Smithsonian (5/25, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Band of Brothers – AMC (5/26 11 a.m. – 1:15 a.m.)
Liberation: D-Day to Berlin – Smithsonian (5/25, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
Memorial May: The Pacific War, WWII Battles, & Apocalypse – Smithsonian (5/26, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.)
The Pacific War in Color – Smithsonian (5/24, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.)
WWII Battles in Color – Smithsonian (5/25, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.)
WWII‘s Most Daring Raids – Smithsonian (5/24, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
The Best Memorial Day Movies on TV
Movie fans will also find a bounty of Memorial Day-themed films airing on the various networks this weekend.
Behind Enemy Lines – FX (5/26, 6:30 a.m.), FX Movie Channel (5/26, 5:20 p.m.)
Between Heaven and Hell – FX Movie Channel (5/26, 9:10 a.m.)
Bridge of Spies – Showtime (5/25, 12:30 a.m.; 5/26, 8:10 a.m.)
Darby’s Rangers – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 3 p.m.)
The Dirty Dozen – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 11 p.m.)
A Farewell to Arms – Turner Classic Movies (5/25, 12 p.m.)
The Great Escape – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 8 p.m.)
Hacksaw Ridge – AMC (5/26, 8 a.m.)
Pearl Harbor – FX (5/26, 9 a.m.), FX Movie Channel (5/26, 7:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.)
The Best Memorial Day-Related Movies and TV Shows on Streaming
If you can’t commit to catching something as it airs, there are also a ton of patriotic movies and television series currently available on the various streaming services.
American Sniper – Netflix
Band of Brothers – HBO Max, Netflix
Born on the Fourth of July – Amazon Prime Video
Fury – Amazon Prime Video, Tubi
Generation Kill – HBO Max
Glory – MGM+
Hacksaw Ridge – AMC+, Hulu
Hamburger Hill – PlutoTV
Jarhead – Amazon Prime Video
Lone Survivor – Amazon Prime Video
M*A*S*H – Hulu
Midway – Netflix
The Monuments Men – Netflix
The Outpost – Amazon Prime Video
The Pacific – HBO Max
The Pacific War in Color – Paramount+
Pearl Harbor – Hulu
Platoon – Amazon Prime Video
Saving Private Ryan – Peacock
The Six Triple Eight – Netflix
Thank You for Your Service – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
The Thin Red Line – Amazon Prime Video, Hulu
The Tuskegee Airmen – HBO Max
Unbroken – Netflix
War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend – HBO Max
War Horse – Hulu
We Were Soldiers – Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+
When Trumpets Fade – HBO Max
TV and Movie Marathons to Tune Out With
Last but not least, if you want to spend your freedom weekend watching something completely unrelated to the occasion, that’s your right, and these TV marathon airings will help.
Ancient Aliens – History (5/24, 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.)
Back to the Future movies – AMC (5/24, 2 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.)
Below Deck Down Under – Bravo (5/26, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo (5/23, 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.)
Captain America movies – FX (5/26, 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.)
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives – Food Network (5/23, 1 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
Duck Dynasty – A&E (5/25, 5 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
Harry Potter movies – USA Network (5/23, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m.; 5/24, 12 a.m. – 1 a.m.)
John Wick movies – Syfy (5/24, 4:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.; 5/25, 1 p.m. – 12 a.m.)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – USA Network (5/25 – 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.)
Maine Cabin Masters – Magnolia (2 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
The Office – Comedy Central (5/25, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
Planet Earth – BBC America (5/24, 9:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Resident Alien – USA Network (5/26, 2 a.m. – 2 a.m.)
Sanford & Son – Sundance (5/26 – 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.)
Storage Wars – A&E (5/24, 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
Yellowstone – Paramount (5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.; 5/25, 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m., 11:33 p.m. – 3 a.m.; 5/26, 9 a.m. – 4 a.m.)