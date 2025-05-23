The Best TV & Movie Marathons for Memorial Day Weekend 2025

It’s time to pay remembrance to those in uniform who paid the ultimate price for freedom. This Memorial Day weekend, families across the country will gather to celebrate the legacy of the brave members of the United States military branches who fought and died to protect and serve their fellow Americans.

There are many ways to pay respects to the fallen throughout the holiday weekend, but if you’re looking for something thematic to watch on television to do so (or for something to tune out your other worries with), we’re here to help.

Here’s a look at the best TV and movie marathons airing and streaming on Memorial Day weekend — that is, from Friday, May 23, to Monday, May 26 — for 2025. (All times Eastern.)

The Best Memorial Day-Related TV Show Marathons

If you’re looking for shows that are closely related to the theme of the occasion, there are plenty of options.

Apocalypse: World War II – Smithsonian (5/25, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Band of Brothers – AMC (5/26 11 a.m. – 1:15 a.m.)

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin – Smithsonian (5/25, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Memorial May: The Pacific War, WWII Battles, & Apocalypse – Smithsonian (5/26, 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

The Pacific War in Color – Smithsonian (5/24, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

WWII Battles in Color – Smithsonian (5/25, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.)

WWII‘s Most Daring Raids – Smithsonian (5/24, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The Best Memorial Day Movies on TV

Movie fans will also find a bounty of Memorial Day-themed films airing on the various networks this weekend.

Behind Enemy Lines – FX (5/26, 6:30 a.m.), FX Movie Channel (5/26, 5:20 p.m.)

Between Heaven and Hell – FX Movie Channel (5/26, 9:10 a.m.)

Bridge of Spies – Showtime (5/25, 12:30 a.m.; 5/26, 8:10 a.m.)

Darby’s Rangers – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 3 p.m.)

The Dirty Dozen – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 11 p.m.)

A Farewell to Arms – Turner Classic Movies (5/25, 12 p.m.)

The Great Escape – Turner Classic Movies (5/26, 8 p.m.)

Hacksaw Ridge – AMC (5/26, 8 a.m.)

Pearl Harbor – FX (5/26, 9 a.m.), FX Movie Channel (5/26, 7:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.)

The Best Memorial Day-Related Movies and TV Shows on Streaming

If you can’t commit to catching something as it airs, there are also a ton of patriotic movies and television series currently available on the various streaming services.

American Sniper – Netflix

Band of Brothers – HBO Max, Netflix

Born on the Fourth of July – Amazon Prime Video

Fury – Amazon Prime Video, Tubi

Generation Kill – HBO Max

Glory – MGM+

Hacksaw Ridge – AMC+, Hulu

Hamburger Hill – PlutoTV

Jarhead – Amazon Prime Video

Lone Survivor – Amazon Prime Video

M*A*S*H – Hulu

Midway – Netflix

The Monuments Men – Netflix

The Outpost – Amazon Prime Video

The Pacific – HBO Max

The Pacific War in Color – Paramount+

Pearl Harbor – Hulu

Platoon – Amazon Prime Video

Saving Private Ryan – Peacock

The Six Triple Eight – Netflix

Thank You for Your Service – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

The Thin Red Line – Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

The Tuskegee Airmen – HBO Max

Unbroken – Netflix

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend – HBO Max

War Horse – Hulu

We Were Soldiers – Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

When Trumpets Fade – HBO Max

TV and Movie Marathons to Tune Out With

Last but not least, if you want to spend your freedom weekend watching something completely unrelated to the occasion, that’s your right, and these TV marathon airings will help.

Ancient Aliens – History (5/24, 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.)

Back to the Future movies – AMC (5/24, 2 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.)

Below Deck Down Under – Bravo (5/26, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo (5/23, 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.)

Captain America movies – FX (5/26, 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.)

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives – Food Network (5/23, 1 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Duck Dynasty – A&E (5/25, 5 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Harry Potter movies – USA Network (5/23, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m.; 5/24, 12 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

John Wick movies – Syfy (5/24, 4:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.; 5/25, 1 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – USA Network (5/25 – 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.)

Maine Cabin Masters – Magnolia (2 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

The Office – Comedy Central (5/25, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Planet Earth – BBC America (5/24, 9:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Resident Alien – USA Network (5/26, 2 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

Sanford & Son – Sundance (5/26 – 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.)

Storage Wars – A&E (5/24, 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Yellowstone – Paramount (5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.; 5/25, 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m., 11:33 p.m. – 3 a.m.; 5/26, 9 a.m. – 4 a.m.)