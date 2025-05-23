Billy Joel has revealed he’s been diagnosed with a brain disorder and will be canceling several upcoming engagements as a result of the medical issue.

Joel’s diagnosis was announced in an Instagram post, which included a statement from his representatives. “Billy Joel has announced that he will be canceling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement began.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Additionally, the statement included a remark from Joel, which said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Fans who purchased tickets for Joel’s upcoming performances will reportedly be refunded automatically.

Joel’s diagnosis comes months after a recent scare, which saw him fall on stage at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut in February. The performer stumbled and fell onto his side but proceeded to carry on with the concert at the time.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is described as a brain disorder where an excess of cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles. Joel’s tour, which has been canceled, included 17 shows in stadiums across North America and England.

In 2024, Joel delighted audiences on television with the CBS special honoring his 100th show at Madison Square Garden. The special, The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, featured several of the performer’s hits, but the broadcast memorably cut off amid his biggest song, “Piano Man.”

The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival is set to open on June 4 with the world premiere of his two-part HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which explores his life and music. Whether the singer will be in attendance or not will remain to be seen. For now, stay tuned for further details as updates are provided.