Following Catherine O’Hara’s death on Friday, January 30, her colleagues on The Studio will no longer appear at an upcoming Apple TV press day.

Apple TV had scheduled a panel discussion for the comedy series at its press day at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, February 3. However, the streaming service informed the press that the panel has been canceled because of O’Hara’s passing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

O’Hara, who died at age 71 after a brief illness, played movie executive Patty Leigh in The Studio’s first season in a performance that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress on Television, and Actor Award nominations for Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

A representative for the late star told Entertainment Weekly that The Studio Season 1 and The Last of Us Season 2 were O’Hara’s final projects. The U.S. Sun, meanwhile, reported that O’Hara was slated to film scenes for The Studio Season 2 when production restarted last month, but the schedule was “reworked” due to “personal matters.”

Seth Rogen, who co-created The Studio and stars as studio head Matt Remick in the show, eulogized O’Hara on Instagram, saying her film Home Alone was pivotal for his career.

“Really don’t know what to say… I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen,” he wrote. “Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honor. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… She made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

Ike Barinholtz, who plays production VP Sal Saperstein on The Studio, also honored O’Hara on Instagram. “I never in a million years thought I would get to work with Catherine O’Hara let alone become friends with her. So profoundly sad she’s somewhere else now. So incredibly grateful I got to spend the time I did with her. Thank you, Catherine. I love you.”

In a joint statement, Apple TV and studio Lionsgate called the Beetlejuice actor “an undeniable legend, icon, and incomparable talent” who “elevated every project she was a part of, including the singular genius she brought to her role on The Studio, and every transcendent performance she gifted to us.”

