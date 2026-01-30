Catherine O’Hara, the beloved comedy actress has died at age 71. The Emmy winner was best known for her work on the classic ensemble sketch series SCTV, as well as unforgettable performances as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice, Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, and Kevin’s perpetually frantic mother Kate McCallister in the Home Alone films. And now, her former castmates and close friends — including Kevin McCallister himself, Macaulay Culkin — are paying tribute to her iconic career and life.

O’Hara’s professional acting career spanned over five decades, starting in 1974. She began in the Toronto branch of The Second City improvisational comedy troupe, where she was initially an understudy for Gilda Radner. In 1976, she became an original cast member and writer for Second City Television, which solidified her career.

As one of the most revered comedy character actresses of her generation, O’Hara built a career defined by fearless choices and an unwavering commitment to the role, no matter how absurd. After rising to prominence on SCTV in the late 1970s and early ’80s, she became known for creating fully realized, often hilariously unhinged characters, a skill that would define her work for decades to come.

Tributes to the actress began flooding social media, as former co-stars, friends, and fans shared heartfelt messages celebrating her talent, generosity, and lasting impact on comedy.

Her “son” from Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin, wrote a touching farewell to his “mother” on Instagram: “I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macaulay ‘Instagram’ Culkin (@culkamania)

Pedro Pascal, her costar from HBO’s The Last of Us, took to Instagram to share a few loving words:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Michael McKean, her friend and costar from many ensemble mockumentary films directed by Christopher Guest, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Only one Catherine O’Hara, and now none. Heartbreaking.”

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband Christopher Guest often featured O’Hara, wrote in Instagram that the actress was the best part of Best in Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Justin Theroux, who starred with O’Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, posted an image of her empty chair with the caption: “Oh Catherine. You will be so missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justintheroux

Frozen and Wonder Man star Josh Gad shared a heartfelt message on social media, asking readers, “Why is the world such a heartbreaking place right now?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

Singer Michael Bublé wrote a touching tribute on X, stating he was heartbroken over the loss of a “legendary artist.”

Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it. Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words. She wasn’t just a legendary artist,

actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest… pic.twitter.com/06jGk7OyCP — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 30, 2026

Comedian Kevin Nealon wrote on X: “Catherine O’Hara changed how so many of us understand comedy and humanity. From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, she created characters we’ll rewatch again and again.”

Comedian Paul F. Tompkins posted a thread on Bluesky memorializing the funny lady:

Comedian and fellow Canadian Tom Green wrote on X: “I’m so sorry to hear the news that Canadian comedy legend Catherine O’Hara has passed away at 71. She’s kept me and millions of others entertained throughout my lifetime — from her brilliant work on SCTV, to Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show, Schitt’s Creek, and so many other films and television classics. Her characters brought so much joy and laughter to the world. It’s with a heavy heart that I share this today. Rest in peace, Catherine O’Hara — one of the greatest Canadian comedy icons of all time.”

Producer and executive at DreamWorks Animation, Jeff Herman,n and his husband Darren Webb, both of whom worked with O’Hara on The Wild Robot, offered this post: