‘American Idol’s Jamal Roberts Shares Big Personal News During Live Top 8 Show

Jamal Roberts on American Idol
Jamal Roberts performed as part of the Top 8 on Season 23 of American Idol during the Monday, May 5, episode, but before he took the stage, he had some news to share with viewers.

The dad of two welcomed his third child during his rehearsals for the judge’s song contest. “I did have a beautiful baby girl,” he shared. “It was so personal to me, I did not share it. But I have a healthy, beautiful, baby girl that was born today.”

Jamal is also dad to daughters Harmoni and Lyrik, who were in the audience watching his performance. His newborn baby is Gianna Grace Roberts.

For his Top 8 performance, Jamal sang “I Believe” by Fantasia, which he said he “connected” with in a different way. “Right now, where I stand in this competition, it’s love that I feel lifting me higher, for real,” he explained. “It’s the love from my hometown, from my kids.” The song was chosen by judge Lionel Richie, although Jamal initially guessed that Carrie Underwood was the one who selected it.

American Idol Jamal Roberts baby

Jamal was in the Top 6 after the viewers’ votes were counted, which meant he automatically moved on. The bottom two artists, Mattie Pruitt and Josh King, were in danger of going home. After tying to win the judge’s song contest, Luke Bryan and Richie had to pick one of them to save and move forward, and they went with Mattie, which meant that Josh was eliminated.

The upcoming May 11 episode will feature the Top 7 singing Disney songs, as well as tributes to their moms in honor of Mother’s Day. America will vote for their Top 5 to move onto Disney Night #2 on May 12, where they’ll be mentored by Lin-Manuel Miranda. From there the three artists with the most votes with make the finale, which will air on Sunday, May 18.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

