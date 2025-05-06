‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Shrieks With Excitement After $15,000 Win on Cliff Hangers

A player on The Price Is Right snagged $15,000 and shrieked with excitement after hitting the jackpot on a fan-favorite game.

The contestant, Christina, got on stage to meet host Drew Carey after winning the third item up for bid, which was a wooden vanity desk with an LED mirror, a multi-styler with six attachments, and a rechargeable pet grooming kit. She had the highest bid of $925. The actual retail price was $970, making her the winner.

When Drew Carey told her that she was then playing Cliff Hangers, the audience cheered loudly, no doubt excited for all the yodeling that was coming their way! Carey smiled at the audience reaction and said, “Thank you!”

Cliff Hangers is a game that features a hand-painted aluminum mountain climber named Cliff, who travels up a mountain based on how far the contestant missed the price of the prize. The mountain goes up to number 25, which is what contestants can’t go past. If they do, the mountain climber falls to his doom and the contestant doesn’t win the prize.

Usually, the game is played for smaller prizes. but since it was an All-Cash Friday episode, Christina played for $15,000. The first item she had to correctly guess the price of was a hamster wheel. Christina said it was $20, but that was wrong, so the mountain climber moved up seven spaces, making the wheel $27.

The next item was a car diffuser. Christina thought it was $30, but she was off again. This time, Cliff climbed five more spaces to 12. The diffuser was $35. For the last item, a tablet stand, Christina said $40. The yodeler climbed six spaces, stopping at 18, making the stand $46.

Since the item was under 25, Christina was a winner, taking home $15,000. “Noo!” she shrieked, clutching Drew Carey’s arm. “No!”

“What?!” Christina asked as she walked over to model Manuela. She spun 120 on the Showcase Showdown, so she didn’t make it to the showcase since she had to be the closest to 100 without going over.

“My fave game,” one YouTube user wrote.

“That was a nice win,” said another.