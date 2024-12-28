[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Squid Game Season 2.]

Squid Game Season 2 has arrived, and in a surprising turn of events, there wasn’t just one player left standing by the end of the episodes, there were many. So, who survived?

As fans witnessed in the episodes, the latest game didn’t conclude as all chaos broke out in the dormitory with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leading the charge on a rebel attack against the people running the game. Along the way, there were various casualties, and that doesn’t even account for the deaths that occurred in the episodes leading up to the finale.

While there are too many players to account for across the board, there are a select few that have been highlighted by the Netflix show as Season 2’s newest recruits: Player 333 Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), Player 388 Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), Player 246 Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-uk), Player 120 Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), Player 007 Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), Player 149 Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim), Player 390 Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), and Player 222 Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri).

But out of that lot, who managed to make it through for Season 3? As of now, Players 456, 333, 388, 120, 007, 149, and 222 are still active with Players 246 and 390 eliminated in Season 2’s final moments. For context, Player 390 was Jung-bae, Gi-hun’s friend who was introduced in Season 1 at the racetracks.

As Gi-hun’s punishment for rebelling, The Front Man In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), who had been participating in the game as Player 001, shot Jung-bae. As of now, Gi-hun doesn’t know who is behind the Front Man mask, but it’s clear that In-ho was using his time in the game to gain insight into the man.

After the rebels ran out of ammo in their attack on the workers, Player 246’s surrender wasn’t accepted; Gyeong-seok was shot. But the angle of the camera leaves us a little skeptical of his fate. Gyeong-seok entered the games to try and win money to care for his sick daughter, who was introduced outside of the deadly event.

One of the other characters to cross their path was a worker on the inside of the game; could she have been the one to shoot Gyeong-seok, but not fatally? We don’t hear his number announced when Jung-bae’s is, but only time will tell. For now, we can assume Player 246 is among Season 2’s casualties.

For now, disgraced cryptocurrency influencer Myung-gi and his pregnant former girlfriend Jun-hee are both alive, alongside mother-son players Geum-ja and Yong-sik. Additionally, military man Dae-ho and former special forces sergeant Hyun-ju, who is also trans, are still alive as well. In other words, there are many fan-favorites who remain in play as Squid Games continues to unfold.

What did you think of the latest results so far? Sound off in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on Squid Game as we look ahead to the third and final season in 2025.

Squid Game, Streaming now, Netflix