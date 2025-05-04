[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 9, “That the Man of God May Be Complete.”]

The Righteous Gemstones capped off a four-season run with quite a finale episode, particularly when it came to fan-favorite couple Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keef (Tony Cavalero), who declared their love for one another in an epic wedding ceremony.

As viewers saw in the installment titled, “That the Man of God May Be Complete,” the Gemstones came together with Lori (Megan Mullally) and her son Corey (Seann William Scott) and his wife Jana (Arden Myrin) at their lake house, Galilee Gulch, as they reflected on their bonds following the death of Lori’s ex Cobb (Michael Rooker).

But after some songs and bonding, Corey made things super awkward when he asked the Gemstones for seven million dollars to help buy his late dad’s alligator farm. When they refused to do so, the tension grew exponentially. Corey’s behavior took an even darker turn after Jana expressed her upset over being treated poorly and declared she wanted a divorce.

While he played a game of cornhole with Gemstone siblings Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin, he confessed that he and dad Cobb had kidnapped, hurt, and even killed different men Lori had been in relationships with as part of a club they referred to as the “Ex Boyfriends Club.” The confession was a result of Kelvin having found his dad’s golden bible among Corey’s belongings after a vision of his dead mom, Aimee Leigh (Jennifer Nettles), guided him there.

Ultimately, after he confessed to his crimes, Corey grabbed a gun from his room and shot Judy, Kelvin, and Jesse, while the rest of the group was on a boat in the water, unable to hear the commotion on shore, which Corey drowned out with loud music. When Corey ran out of ammo, though, he exited the house to get a new gun from the trunk of his car, which allowed Judy to call for monkey, Dr. Watson, to retrieve Jesse’s bag that contained a gun.

When Corey finally stepped back inside the house, Jesse shot him in the head, and together the siblings prayed over the dying man. In a major jump from that dark tone, the next scene brought viewers to Kelvin and Keefe’s nuptials officiated by Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). “It’s perfect,” Cavalero says, ending the series on such a joyous occasion. “I remember when Danny [McBride] came up to me and said, ‘We have a bell choir coming… for your first dance… and then there’s gonna be fireworks,'” Cavalero recalls of learning details behind the triumphant event.

It was a satisfying payoff to DeVine, who acknowledges, “I think it’s a thing that the fans are going to love because this… has been bubbling since the first episode, like are they a couple, aren’t they a couple? And I know that there was a very vocal set of our fans who were like, ‘They have to get together… I will blow up my television set if they don’t.'”

Thankfully, for those fans, Kelvin and Keefe decided to take their love to the next level in a celebration with the rest of the Gemstones. Even Eli got his happily ever after with Lori as they set sail together in the finale’s closing moments. See what else Cavalero and DeVine had to share about Kelvin and Keefe’s wedding in the full video, above, and let us know what you thought of the finale in the comments section below.

The Righteous Gemstones, Streaming now, Max