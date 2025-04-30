‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Want the Show to Make This Big Change

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Over the past year, Wheel of Fortune has changed its host and the look of the set, but there is one change viewers are continuing to beg for when it comes to the puzzle board.

On Tuesday (April 29), one disgruntled Wheel viewer took to the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum to vent their frustrations about one aspect of the show that has been a common complaint over the years.

“Would it kill them to put the puzzle on the screen the whole time in a mini box in the corner while they’re yapping and spinning the wheel? It makes me so frustrated that I can never see what’s on the board!” the user wrote.

Usually, host Ryan Seacrest, who took over from legendary host Pat Sajak last year, will introduce the puzzle, and the camera will flip back and forth from the board to the wheel and the contestants. The longest time a viewer gets to look at the board straight on is when co-host Vanna White is flipping the letters in the puzzle.

Many fans would prefer the puzzle to always be visible on screen so those at home can have a chance to figure it out along with the contestants in the studio.

“Been saying this for 20 years,” said another Reddit commenter.

“Agreed. There are dozens of ways to show the puzzle to the viewing audience during majority of the time. Can also add the letter board as the contestants see it,” another added.

Another wrote, “I scream this everyday…lol.”

“Yes, sometimes they guess a letter and never even show its placement on the board until the next spin. It’s so frustrating. I don’t need to see every single second of the wheel spin or Ryan’s face as he tells us there’s an H on the board. I want to see where the H is!” one user added.

One commenter said, “Yes!!! and please can we get a letter bank of what’s been called that’s not up there? i can’t keep it straight and idk how any of the contestants do either.”

“I agree that the puzzle is not on the screen long enough!” wrote another.

Another quipped, “Y’all didn’t know the wheel is the actual star of the show?”

One user explained that the show doesn’t keep the puzzle board on screen longer because they don’t want viewers figuring it out too quickly and “then changing the channel.”

“You’re just more likely to watch longer if you don’t know the puzzle,” they added.

What do you think? Would you like to see the puzzle board on screen longer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.