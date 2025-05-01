Michael Bolton Opens Up About His Aggressive Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bolton has opened up about his aggressive brain cancer diagnosis, revealing that he’ll never stop fighting and even has a new song in mind as he battles the disease.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” Bolton told People when speaking about undergoing treatment, which has affected his short-term memory, speech and mobility. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

The Grammy-winning singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 and underwent emergency surgery to have a brain tumor removed. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Glioblastoma is a devastating type of cancer that can result in death in fewer than six months without treatment.”

Bolton underwent a second brain surgery in January 2024 due to an infection, followed by rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, which finished in October 2024. He told the outlet that he now undergoes MRIs every two months to ensure the tumor has not returned; according to the Glioblastoma Foundation, recurrence is about 90 per cent. As of April, Bolton’s scan was clear.

“Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal,” Bolton stated. “It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone.”

The “To Love Somebody” singer is now spending time with his daughters, Isa (49), Holly (47), and Taryn (45), and his six grandchildren, Amelia (14), Olivia (13), Dylan (11), Grayson (10), River (9), and Jack (8).

“We’re in this together, and that’s it,” Taryn told People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bolton (@michaelbolton)

Holly also shared a funny story of when her dad was recovering in the hospital, noting, “He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes I remember one of the nurses [at the hospital] had no idea who he was, and she’s like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?'”

As part of his recovery, Bolton has taken to meditating and playing golf while also working with a personal trainer and a voice therapist.

“I find comfort in general more easily. [The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life,” he explained. “I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

As for his legacy, Bolton is focused on his daughters, saying, “How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give. I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are.”

Despite his condition, Bolton is determined to continue fighting. “I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he said, adding, “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

Fans took to social media to react to the emotional interview, with one X user writing, “This breaks my heart.”

“You’ve always been a fighter. The difference is that today you don’t fight alone. Today, you have both your blood family and the one you’ve created over the years with your art fighting alongside you. If love can heal, I guarantee you this battle will be won,” said another.

“I’ve been a “Bolton Fan” for many years and have attended numerous concerts…Hang in there Michael…We love you!,” added another.

One fan wrote, “Dear Michael, my heart breaks for you & your family in all you’re going through. You are in my heart, thoughts & prayers always. So proud of you for sharing your emotional story of courage.”

“Thank you for sharing Michael. You’re looking great! And I hope you feel great. Just keep walking forward. Every day is a gift,” said another.