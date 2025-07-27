Family Guy Season 24 will premiere on Fox in 2026 — and according to a new sizzle reel, viewers will witness Lois understanding what Stewie says.

On Saturday, July 26, the sizzle reel debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. The last scene of the sneak peek showed the mother and son sitting on their living room couch while obviously stoned.

As they watch the DirecTV logo bounce around the TV screen, Lois comments, “It’s close to hitting that corner,” to which Stewie replies, “Yeah, it’s going to hit it on the next one.”

Lois suddenly realizes she understood what he said, exclaiming, “You can talk?!”

“You can understand me?!” an equally shocked Stewie responds.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to say this,” Stewie continued. “Here it goes: Please stop buying the cheap baby wipes. They tear me up!”

Unimpressed with the criticism, Lois declares, “Hey, guess what? I think ‘Baby Shark’ is a terrible song. And Dora sucks!”

Additionally, the Family Guy Season 24 sizzle reel teased other misadventures that befall the Griffin family in and out of Quahog. Fans can look forward to a Lord of the Rings spoof, Peter murdering an angel, Meg watching Beetlejuice the Musical beside Lauren Boebert, the Griffins witnessing the Bob's Burgers cast winning yet another Emmy, and more. Another eyebrow-raising scene showed Peter skydiving and accidentally landing on Bill Belichick's girlfriend. Meg and her friends also attempt to speak to Jeffrey Epstein's ghost via Ouija board. At the end of the sizzle reel, Family Guy announced two new holiday specials on Hulu — the second set of Hulu-exclusive episodes for Halloween and Christmas for the show. "A Little Fright Music" will premiere on October 6. In it, Stewie and Brian attempt to write a hit Halloween song, while Peter and his pals find out what happens when they lie about trick-or-treating. A title and premiere date for the Christmas special have not been revealed, as of writing.

